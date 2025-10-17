Boise State vs. UNLV picks, predictions for college football Week 8 matchup
In a rematch of the last two Mountain West championship games, Boise State is set to host UNLV on Saturday.
Kickoff between the Broncos (4-2, 2-0) and Rebels (6-0, 2-0) is set for 1:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live on FS1.
Boise State captured the 2023 MWC title with a 44-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium and defended its crown last year at home, 21-7.
“Obviously, a huge opponent coming to The Blue on Saturday afternoon,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “It makes sense why they’re undefeated, and they’re doing a really, really good job.”
The Broncos are favored by 12.5 points over UNLV. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.
Will Boise State extend its home winning streak to 16 games against the Rebels?
Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.
FOX Sports: Boise State 37, UNLV 25
Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model.
Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Boise State 35, UNLV 24
Rationale: “The game is officially a sellout. Boise State has now sold out 12 consecutive home football games, the school’s longest streak since selling out 19 straight (2006-2009). The Broncos have sold 21,497 season tickets this season, the most since 2015. … The Rebels and Broncos are playing for the fourth time since December 2023, and UNLV is 0-for-3 in the previous meetings. I like Boise State to win the game at home, but the spread is a touch heavy. UNLV is good enough to hang around.”
Bruce Marshall, Las Vegas Review Journal: Boise State -12.5
Rationale: “The Broncos have won and covered all three meetings with the Rebels the past two seasons, including twice in the Mountain West title game. UNLV is on an 8-3 against the spread run on the road. The Broncos are on a 4-1 over run.”
Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place: UNLV +12
Rationale: “UNLV is undefeated this season, and they are a perfect 3-0 straight up and 3-0 against the spread on the road. The Rebels also have the 19th-best offense in the country, so I expect them to keep this one close. Take UNLV and the +12 points in this one.”
