Boise State vs. UNLV picks, predictions for college football Week 8 matchup

Broncos favored by 12.5 points in Mountain West game

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen hands off to Sire Gaines.
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen hands off to Sire Gaines. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In a rematch of the last two Mountain West championship games, Boise State is set to host UNLV on Saturday. 

Kickoff between the Broncos (4-2, 2-0) and Rebels (6-0, 2-0) is set for 1:30 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium. The game will air live on FS1.

Boise State captured the 2023 MWC title with a 44-20 victory at Allegiant Stadium and defended its crown last year at home, 21-7. 

“Obviously, a huge opponent coming to The Blue on Saturday afternoon,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “It makes sense why they’re undefeated, and they’re doing a really, really good job.” 

The Broncos are favored by 12.5 points over UNLV. The over/under is set at 62.5 points. 

Will Boise State extend its home winning streak to 16 games against the Rebels?

Here is a look at some predictions and picks from national media outlets heading into Saturday’s game.

FOX Sports: Boise State 37, UNLV 25

Rationale: FOX Sports predictions are made using the Data Skrive betting model. 

Bald Faced Truth by John Canzano: Boise State 35, UNLV 24

Rationale: “The game is officially a sellout. Boise State has now sold out 12 consecutive home football games, the school’s longest streak since selling out 19 straight (2006-2009). The Broncos have sold 21,497 season tickets this season, the most since 2015. … The Rebels and Broncos are playing for the fourth time since December 2023, and UNLV is 0-for-3 in the previous meetings. I like Boise State to win the game at home, but the spread is a touch heavy. UNLV is good enough to hang around.”

Bruce Marshall, Las Vegas Review Journal: Boise State -12.5

Rationale: “The Broncos have won and covered all three meetings with the Rebels the past two seasons, including twice in the Mountain West title game. UNLV is on an 8-3 against the spread run on the road. The Broncos are on a 4-1 over run.”

Nikos Lagouretos, Sports Chat Place: UNLV +12

Rationale: “UNLV is undefeated this season, and they are a perfect 3-0 straight up and 3-0 against the spread on the road. The Rebels also have the 19th-best offense in the country, so I expect them to keep this one close. Take UNLV and the +12 points in this one.”

