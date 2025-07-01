Bowl projections: Boise State heading back to College Football Playoff
Boise State put together one of the best seasons in program history last year by capturing a second straight Mountain West Conference title and reaching the College Football Playoff.
Both milestones were firsts for the Broncos, who finished 12-2 overall while star tailback Ashton Jeanty placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty is now with the Las Vegas Raiders, but Boise State remains a CFP contender heading into the 2025 season.
On3’s Brett McMurphy released his CFP and bowl projections for the upcoming season on Tuesday, and the veteran reporter had the Broncos back in the playoffs.
McMurphy projects Boise State to capture a third consecutive MWC title and earn the No. 12 overall seed for the playoff. McMurphy has Boise State facing No. 5 Texas in the opening round of the 12-team playoff, with the winner advancing to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a Cotton Bowl quarterfinal.
Here are McMurphy’s 12 CFP participants:
1. Notre Dame (Independent)
2. Penn State (Big Ten)
3. Georgia (SEC)
4. Ohio State (Big Ten)
5. Texas (SEC)
6. Clemson (ACC)
7. Alabama (SEC)
8. LSU (SEC)
9. Oregon (Big Ten)
10. Miami (ACC)
11. Utah (Big 12)
12. Boise State (MWC)
The CFP will use straight seeding next season instead of rewarding the four highest-rated conference champions a first-round bye. Boise State received the No. 3 overall seed last year.
The top five conference champions in the final CFP rankings will still earn a playoff spot. The four opening-round games will remain on campus with traditional bowl games hosting the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Boise State has won six MWC titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023 and 2024.
Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 in 2026.
Here is Boise State’s full 2025 football schedule:
Aug. 28 - at South Florida, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Sept. 5 - Eastern Washington, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 13 - Bye
Sept. 20 - at Air Force, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Sept. 27 - Appalachian State, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 4 - at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m. (NBC)
Oct. 11 - New Mexico, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 18 - UNLV, TBA (FOX networks)
Oct. 24 - at Nevada, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 1 - Fresno State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 8 - Bye
Nov. 15 - at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 22 - Colorado State, TBA (FOX networks)
Nov. 28 - at Utah State, 2 p.m. (CBS)