Boise State Broncos ON SI

Bowl projections: Where is Boise State at entering Week 6 of college football season?

Broncos made College Football Playoff last year

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos running back Sire Gaines.
Boise State Broncos running back Sire Gaines. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Will Boise State make a return trip to the LA Bowl or experience a new environment this bowl season?

National bowl prognosticators have a wide range of opinions on where the Broncos (3-1) are at entering Saturday’s matchup with No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2). 

No projections had Boise State — or any Mountain West team — reaching the College Football Playoff. 

The Broncos captured their second consecutive MWC title last season and reached the CFP for the first time in program history. 

Here is a collection of bowl projections for MWC teams entering Week 6 of the college football season. 

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. San Diego State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Hawaii 

Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kansas State 

Hawaii Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State 

LA Bowl: Arizona vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State vs. California 

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State

Gasparilla Bowl: Boise State vs. Pittsburgh

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Tulane

LA Bowl: Washington vs. UNLV 

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

Arizona Bowl: UNLV vs. Western Michigan 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Toledo

First Responder Bowl: New Mexico vs. Appalachian State

Frisco Bowl: Liberty vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky 

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. Rice

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Bowling Green

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State

First Responder Bowl: Fresno State vs. UCF

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. UTSA

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Bowling Green

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State

First Responder Bowl: Fresno State vs. Syracuse 

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. UTSA

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State 

Cure Bowl: Wyoming vs. Southern Miss

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Bowling Green vs. UNLV

Gasparilla Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Air Force 

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Liberty 

LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington State

New Mexico Bowl: UTSA vs. New Mexico 

Erick Smith, USA Today 

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Boise State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Utah State

Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. North Texas

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina

LA Bowl: California vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football