Bowl projections: Where is Boise State at entering Week 6 of college football season?
Will Boise State make a return trip to the LA Bowl or experience a new environment this bowl season?
National bowl prognosticators have a wide range of opinions on where the Broncos (3-1) are at entering Saturday’s matchup with No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2).
No projections had Boise State — or any Mountain West team — reaching the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos captured their second consecutive MWC title last season and reached the CFP for the first time in program history.
Here is a collection of bowl projections for MWC teams entering Week 6 of the college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. San Diego State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State
First Responder Bowl: Rice vs. Hawaii
Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kansas State
Hawaii Bowl: New Mexico vs. Washington State
LA Bowl: Arizona vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State vs. California
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State
Gasparilla Bowl: Boise State vs. Pittsburgh
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Tulane
LA Bowl: Washington vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Bowl: UNLV vs. Western Michigan
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Boise State vs. Toledo
First Responder Bowl: New Mexico vs. Appalachian State
Frisco Bowl: Liberty vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Western Kentucky
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: Utah State vs. Rice
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Bowling Green
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State
First Responder Bowl: Fresno State vs. UCF
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. UTSA
LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Arizona Bowl: San Jose State vs. Bowling Green
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State
First Responder Bowl: Fresno State vs. Syracuse
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. UTSA
LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. San Diego State
Cure Bowl: Wyoming vs. Southern Miss
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Bowling Green vs. UNLV
Gasparilla Bowl: Cincinnati vs. Air Force
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Liberty
LA Bowl: Boise State vs. Washington State
New Mexico Bowl: UTSA vs. New Mexico
Erick Smith, USA Today
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Boise State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Utah State
Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. North Texas
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina
LA Bowl: California vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State