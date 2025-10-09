Bowl projections: Where is Boise State at entering Week 7 of college football season?
Power Four matchups against Kansas State, Michigan State and Washington were among the Boise State bowl projections from national writers following Week 6 of the college football season.
No projections had Boise State — or any Mountain West team — reaching the College Football Playoff.
The Broncos captured their second consecutive MWC title last season and made the CFP for the first time in program history.
Here is a collection of bowl projections for MWC teams entering Week 7 of the college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Buffalo vs. San Diego State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. California
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Washington State
LA Bowl: Arizona vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Boise State vs. Kansas State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State
First Responder Bowl: SMU vs. UNLV
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Tulane
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs. UNLV
Boca Raton Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Fresno State
Frisco Bowl: UTEP vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Liberty
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State vs. Buffalo
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
Arizona Bowl: Michigan State vs. Boise State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Buffalo
First Responder Bowl: UCF vs. Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Temple
LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College
Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Boise State
Boca Raton Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Utah State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Fresno State
Frisco Bowl: UConn vs. New Mexico
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. New Mexico State
LA Bowl: UNLV vs. Arizona
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. San Jose State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State
First Responder Bowl: Michigan State vs. Fresno State
Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina
LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. New Mexico
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UNLV
Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs. Fresno State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Liberty
LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Boise State
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs San Diego State
Erick Smith, USA Today
Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Boise State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State
Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington State
Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina
LA Bowl: California vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs Fresno State