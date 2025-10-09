Boise State Broncos ON SI

Bowl projections: Where is Boise State at entering Week 7 of college football season?

Broncos reached College Football Playoff last year

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chase Penry.
Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chase Penry. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Power Four matchups against Kansas State, Michigan State and Washington were among the Boise State bowl projections from national writers following Week 6 of the college football season. 

No projections had Boise State — or any Mountain West team — reaching the College Football Playoff. 

The Broncos captured their second consecutive MWC title last season and made the CFP for the first time in program history. 

Here is a collection of bowl projections for MWC teams entering Week 7 of the college football season. 

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Buffalo vs. San Diego State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. California

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Washington State

LA Bowl: Arizona vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Boise State vs. Kansas State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Fresno State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State

First Responder Bowl: SMU vs. UNLV

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Tulane

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs. UNLV

Boca Raton Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Utah State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Fresno State

Frisco Bowl: UTEP vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Liberty

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: San Jose State vs. Buffalo

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

Arizona Bowl: Michigan State vs. Boise State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Utah State vs. Buffalo

First Responder Bowl: UCF vs. Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Temple

LA Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Oliver Hodgkinson, PFSN College

Arizona Bowl: Western Michigan vs. Boise State

Boca Raton Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. Utah State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Fresno State

Frisco Bowl: UConn vs. New Mexico

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl: UNLV vs. Arizona

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. Texas State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. San Jose State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Buffalo vs. Utah State

First Responder Bowl: Michigan State vs. Fresno State

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina

LA Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Pete Fiutak, College Football News

Arizona Bowl: Toledo vs. New Mexico 

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Miami (Ohio) vs. UNLV

Frisco Bowl: Texas State vs. Fresno State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. Liberty

LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Boise State

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs San Diego State

Erick Smith, USA Today 

Arizona Bowl: Bowling Green vs. Boise State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Utah State

Frisco Bowl: San Diego State vs. Washington State

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii vs. East Carolina

LA Bowl: California vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: New Mexico State vs Fresno State

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football