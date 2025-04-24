Chicago Bears shoot to top of Ashton Jeanty NFL Draft odds
With hours remaining until the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, a new leader has emerged in the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes.
The Chicago Bears have surged to a -190 favorite to select the Boise State running back in Thursday’s first round. The Bears hold the 10th overall pick but are looking to trade up to draft Jeanty, according to multiple reports.
Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Bears had heavy interest in Jeanty.
“New Bears coach Ben Johnson could feature Jeanty and D’Andre Swift as a two-headed duo the way the Lions did with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs when Johnson was Detroit’s offensive coordinator,” Schefter said.
The Bears would likely trade with the New England Patriots (No. 4 pick) or Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5) to get above the Las Vegas Raiders at pick No. 6. The Raiders had been a small favorite to draft Jeanty for multiple weeks.
The Jaguars are next in the Jeanty draft odds at +140, followed by the Raiders (+450), Patriots (+1200), Denver Broncos (+2200) and New Orleans Saints (+3500).
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty ran for 2,601 yards — the second-highest total in FBS history — and 29 touchdowns during his junior season at Boise State. He finished his three-year college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while also catching 80 passes for 862 yards and six scores.
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks Jeanty as the No. 3 overall prospect in the draft.
“Jeanty is a fun player to study,” Jeremiah wrote. “He is a short, compact runner with incredible strength, balance and burst. He displays outstanding vision, tempo and feel. On inside runs, the Boise State product has a unique ability to absorb and bounce off tacklers. He has quick feet and never stops driving on contact, leading to some miraculous escapes and home runs. He is rarely — if ever — tackled when presented with one-on-one situations at the second level, exhibiting the capacity to run through defenders, make them miss or just burst by them.”
Jeanty is expected to be the highest-drafted player in Boise State history. The honor currently belongs to offensive tackle Ryan Clady, who went 12th overall to the Denver Broncos in 2008.
The 2025 NFL Draft runs Thursday through Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Thursday’s first round is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time.
