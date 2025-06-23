Class of 2026 offensive lineman picks Boise State over multiple Power 4 suitors
Boise State made another addition to its 2026 recruiting class on Monday by landing a commitment from offensive tackle Iosua Faleagafua.
Faleagafua announced his commitment to the Broncos and head coach Spencer Danielson on X.
“I want to thank my family, all my coaches and most importantly, I want to thank God,” Faleagafua wrote on X. “With that being said, I am committed to Boise State University!”
The 6-foot-5, 281-pound Faleagafua plays offensive tackle and defensive line for San Diego’s Mount Miguel High School. Rated a three-star prospect, Faleagafua is the No. 130 offensive line recruit nationally and the No. 143 overall prospect in California in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings.
Faleagafua committed to the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, California, Colorado State, Michigan State and numerous others.
A multi-sport athlete, Faleagafua also plays basketball for Mount Miguel.
With Faleagafua leading the way up front, Mount Miguel finished 9-3 overall last season and qualified for the San Diego Section Division I football playoffs.
Faleagafua is the second Mount Miguel product to commit to Boise State this cycle.
Back in March, AJ Logan committed to the Broncos over reported offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Utah, Washington, Washington State and numerous others. Logan, also a three-star prospect, is the No. 95 overall player in California in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Faleagafua is the 12th class of 2026 prospect to commit to Boise State in the month of June.
With the addition of Faleagafua, Boise State is up to No. 51 nationally in the 247Sports recruiting rankings.
Here are the Broncos’ 17 known commitments for their 2026 recruiting class:
Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)
Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)
Tradon Bessinger, quarterback, Davis (Utah)
Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)
Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)
Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
Jayden Flournoy, defensive back, Burleson (Texas)
Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)
Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)
Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)
Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)
Corey Webb Jr., athlete, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)