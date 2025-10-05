Coaches poll: Boise State receives no votes after Notre Dame loss
Boise State had a chance to make a statement on Saturday against Notre Dame, but the Broncos were shut out in the second half in the 28-7 road loss.
After seeing their three-game winning streak come to an end, the Broncos (3-2) did not receive a vote in the latest Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday.
UNLV was the lone Mountain West school to receive votes in the poll, earning 21. The Rebels (5-0) secured a 31-17 road victory over Wyoming on Saturday and are the only unbeaten team in the MWC.
The Group of Five had one representative in the Week 7 edition of the Coaches poll. Memphis (6-0) of the American Conference cracked the poll at No. 25 after routing Tulsa, 45-7.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Four other American schools received votes: South Florida (65), North Texas (28), Navy (26) and Tulane (8)
The top five of the Coaches poll remained unchanged with Ohio State, Oregon, Miami (Florida), Ole Miss and Texas A&M leading the way. Texas dropped all the way to No. 19 following a 29-21 loss to Florida while Penn State plummeted to No. 22 after stumbling against UCLA, 42-37.
Florida State dropped a 28-22 decision to Miami and fell out of the poll. Utah also dropped out while on a bye week.
Here is the full Week 7 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (59, Big Ten)
2. Oregon (3, Big Ten)
3. Miami (3, ACC)
4. Ole Miss (SEC)
5. Texas A&M (1, SEC)
6. Oklahoma (SEC)
7. Indiana (Big Ten)
8. Alabama (SEC)
9. Georgia (SEC)
10. Texas Tech (Big 12)
11. LSU (SEC)
12. Tennessee (SEC)
13. Georgia Tech (ACC)
14. Missouri (SEC)
15. Michigan (Big Ten)
16. Notre Dame (Independent)
17. Illinois (Big Ten)
18. BYU (Big 12)
19. Texas (SEC)
20. Vanderbilt (SEC)
21. Iowa State (Big 12)
22. Penn State (Big Ten)
23. Arizona State (Big 12)
24. Virginia (ACC)
25. Memphis (American)
Schools dropped out: No. 19 Florida State (ACC); No. 25 Utah (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: Utah (Big 12) 134; Florida State (ACC) 93; Cincinnati (Big 12) 70; South Florida (American) 65; North Texas (American) 28; Navy (American) 26; Washington (Big Ten) 25; USC (Big Ten) 23; UNLV (MWC) 21; Nebraska (Big Ten) 17; TCU (Big 12) 15; Old Dominion (Conference USA) 13; Louisville (ACC) 10; Tulane (American) 8; Duke (ACC) 7; Auburn (SEC) 7; Iowa (Big Ten) 5; SMU (ACC) 2