Coaches poll: Boise State receives no votes for third straight week
For the third consecutive week, Boise State did not receive a vote in the Coaches poll.
The Broncos (1-1) were idle over the weekend after hammering Eastern Washington on Sept. 5, 51-14. Boise State, which begins Mountain West play at Air Force (1-1) on Saturday, opened the season with a 34-7 loss to South Florida.
The Bulls were one of four teams to drop out of the latest Coaches poll, which was released on Sunday. After picking up victories over Boise State and Florida, South Florida suffered a 49-12 loss to No. 6 Miami.
No Group of Five teams cracked the top 25 in the Week 4 Coaches poll. American Conference members Tulane (107 votes), South Florida (48), Navy (15) and Memphis (14) all received votes. UNLV of the MWC earned one vote.
The five highest-ranked conference champions in the final College Football Playoff rankings receive automatic bids to the 12-team playoff.
Boise State received the No. 3 overall seed in last year’s CFP.
Ohio State, the reigning national champion, topped the latest Coaches poll for the third straight week. The Buckeyes routed Ohio on Saturday, 37-9.
Penn State earned the No. 2 spot in the poll, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Miami, Texas, Illinois, Florida State and Texas A&M.
Here is the full Week 4 Coaches poll (first-place votes and conference in parentheses):
1. Ohio State (62, Big Ten)
2. Penn State (3, Big Ten)
3. Georgia (1, SEC)
4. LSU (1, SEC)
5. Oregon (Big Ten)
6. Miami (ACC)
7. Texas (SEC)
8. Illinois (Big Ten)
9. Florida State (ACC)
10. Texas A&M (SEC)
11. Ole Miss (SEC)
12. Oklahoma (SEC)
13. Iowa State (Big 12)
14. Alabama (SEC)
15. Tennessee (SEC)
16. Texas Tech (Big 12)
17. Indiana (Big Ten)
18. Utah (Big 12)
19. Georgia Tech (ACC)
20. Michigan (Big Ten)
21. Notre Dame (Independent)
22. Missouri (SEC)
23. Vanderbilt (SEC)
24. South Carolina (SEC)
25. Auburn (SEC)
Schools dropped out: No. 11 Clemson (ACC), No. 23 South Florida (American), No. 24 Arizona State (Big 12), No. 25 BYU (Big 12)
Others receiving votes: BYU 158 (Big 12); Arizona State 141 (Big 12); USC 117 (Big Ten); Clemson 116 (ACC); Tulane 107 (American); Louisville 53 (ACC); TCU 49 (Big 12); South Florida 48 (American); Mississippi State 27 (SEC); SMU 24 (ACC); Nebraska 24 (Big Ten); Navy 15 (American); Memphis 14 (American); Washington 13 (Big Ten); North Carolina State 13 (ACC); Baylor 8 (Big 12); Houston 5 (Big 12); Kansas 2 (Big 12); UNLV 1 (MWC); California 1 (ACC)