College Football Playoff betting odds: Boise State needs signature win over Notre Dame to boost resume
Boise State was the preseason favorite to represent the Group of Five in the College Football Playoff for the second straight year, but the Broncos are still feeling the effects of a Week 1 blowout loss to South Florida.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, Boise State is +1040 to make a return trip to the CFP. Six other Group of Five teams are above the Broncos in the odds, led by South Florida at +330.
Boise State (3-1) can jump right back into the CFP mix with a victory at No. 21 Notre Dame (2-2) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Notre Dame Stadium.
“Obviously, a lot of people will be talking about this game, as they should. It’s a huge opponent,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Monday. “My biggest focus for our team is your best is enough, and your best is required. That’s going to be my message for them all week.”
The Broncos have won three straight games since suffering a 34-7 loss at South Florida to open the season. Boise State finished 12-2 overall last year, captured a second straight MWC title and reached the CFP for the first time in program history.
Boise State remains an odds-on favorite to win a third consecutive MWC title at -140. UNLV is next in the FanDuel odds at +650, followed by Fresno State (+700), Utah State (+1400), San Diego State (+1700) and San Jose State (+1800).
The Rebels travel to Boise State on Oct. 18.
In the CFP betting odds, South Florida, Memphis (+390) and Tulane (+390) are the favorites to represent the Group of Five in the 12-team playoff. All three teams have victories over Power Four opponents.
South Florida and Tulane will not face off in regular-season play. Memphis hosts both opponents.
Fellow American schools North Texas (+820) and Navy (+980) are also above Boise State in the CFP odds.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
The Broncos lead the way in the CFP odds among MWC teams, followed by UNLV (+1800), Fresno State (+5000), New Mexico (+5000) and San Diego State (+5000).
James Madison (+710), Old Dominion (+1800) and Texas State (+1800) of the Sun Belt are also CFP contenders.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.