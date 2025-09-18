College Football Playoff betting odds: Boise State remains a long shot entering Mountain West opener
Boise State wasn’t in action last week, but the Broncos’ College Football Playoff odds didn’t remain static.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, Boise State is now +880 to make a return trip to the CFP. The Broncos were +790 before last week’s games.
Boise State (1-1) begins Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force (1-1, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time at Falcon Stadium.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said of Air Force. “I’m really excited to get into conference play, and we’re on the road. Obviously the first game we had on the season was on the road, and we didn’t handle that right. So I’m excited for us to get another shot to go on the road and find a way to win against a really, really good conference opponent.”
Boise State has won back-to-back MWC titles under Danielson.
During the 2024 season, the Broncos finished 12-2 overall and reached the CFP for the first time in program history.
Boise State remains a commanding -125 favorite to three-peat as MWC champion, coming in well above UNLV (+550), Fresno State (+700), San Jose State (+1200), Colorado State (+1600) and Air Force (+1800).
In the CFP betting odds, Tulane of the American Conference is now the favorite to represent the Group of Five at +250. The Green Wave (3-0) has already banked Power Four victories over Northwestern and Duke and is set to take on No. 13 Ole Miss on Saturday.
South Florida (2-1) dipped to +440 in the CFP odds after suffering a 49-12 loss to No. 4 Miami. The Bulls opened the season with wins over Boise State and Florida.
Fellow American members North Texas (+920), Memphis (+980), Navy (+1200) and East Carolina (+2500) are also in the running for a CFP berth.
The five highest-rated conference champions in the final CFP rankings receive automatic bids to the playoff.
The Broncos lead the way in the CFP odds among MWC teams, followed by UNLV (+1800) and Fresno State (+3000). No other MWC teams were listed by FanDuel.
James Madison (+760), Old Dominion (+1800) and Texas State (+1800) of the Sun Belt and Toledo (+1600) of the MAC are also CFP contenders.
