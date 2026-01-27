College Football Playoff changes format for Group of Six representation

The College Football Playoff management committee announced late last week that the CFP will remain a 12-team field in 2026 with automatic bids guaranteed to the winners of the Big Ten, SEC, ACC and Big 12 and one Group of Six team.

On Monday, Chris Vannini of The Athletic reported that the Group of Six automatic qualifier does not have to be a conference champion. Instead, the highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings will earn a spot in the 12-team playoff.

Under the previous system in 2024 and 2025, the five highest-ranked conference champions received automatic bids to the playoff.

The CFP management committee opted to change the playoff’s format after five-loss Duke upset Virginia in the 2025 ACC championship game, creating a spot for an extra Group of Five champion. Tulane (American) received the No. 11 seed in the bracket while James Madison (Sun Belt) was slotted at No. 12. Both teams were routed in the first round by Ole Miss and Oregon, respectively.

In the new system, Notre Dame is guaranteed a playoff spot with a top-12 finish in the final CFP rankings.

The CFP expanded from four to 12 teams for the 2024 season, guaranteeing byes to the top four conference champions. Boise State earned the No. 3 overall seed and fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, 31-14.

The CFP moved to straight seeding for the 2025 season, removing guaranteed byes for conference champions.

According to multiple reports, the SEC wants to expand the CFP to 16 teams while the Big Ten prefers a 24-team model. With the two sides unable to agree on a format, the CFP field will instead remain at 12 teams for the 2026 season.

Next year’s field is likely to include more two- and three-loss teams as the ACC and SEC are adding a ninth conference game, matching the Big Ten and Big 12.

The reborn Pac-12 will be an eight-team football conference in 2026 with current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the Mountain West and Texas State of the Sun Belt. The ninth member— West Coast Conference power Gonzaga—does not compete in football.

The Pac-12 has not released its 2026 football schedule. The Pac-12 is expected to play eight conference games next year with one repeat matchup during the season.

Boise State won three consecutive conference championships to end its run in the Mountain West.