College Football Playoff format tweaked ahead of 2025 season
The format of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff was intended to reward conference champions.
The five highest-ranked conference winners during the 2024 season all earned automatic bids to the playoff with the top four champions — No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten), No. 2 Georgia (SEC), No. 3 Boise State (Mountain West) and No. 4 Arizona State (Big 12) — getting first-round byes.
The format received mixed reviews when No. 5 Texas and No. 6 Penn State, the SEC and Big 10 runners-up, drew more favorable matchups in the quarterfinals than Oregon and Georgia. Eighth-seeded Ohio State routed the Ducks in the Rose Bowl while No. 7 Notre Dame took out Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
The Buckeyes went on to win the national title over Notre Dame.
In response to last year's matchups, the CFP announced on Thursday that the 12-team event will move to straight seeding this season. According to multiple reports, the top four teams in the final CFP rankings will receive byes with conference champions still earning an automatic bid to the playoff, but not a bye.
The 12 participating teams will be seeded in order. The four opening-round games will remain on campus with the quarterfinals and semifinals using traditional bowl games.
ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported that the 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua unanimously agreed to the seeding changes on Thursday.
If last year’s CFP used straight seeding, Boise State would’ve traveled to Indiana in the opening round in a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup. The winner would’ve advanced to face top-seeded Oregon in the Rose Bowl.
Here is how last year’s participating teams would’ve been seeded:
1. Oregon
2. Georgia
3. Texas
4. Penn State
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Tennessee
8. Indiana
9. Boise State
10. SMU
11. Arizona State
12. Clemson
The four opening-round matchups would’ve been Boise State at Indiana, Clemson at Notre Dame, Arizona State at Ohio State and SMU at Tennessee.
Back in December, MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez said she was open to discussing a format change.
“I understand what happened, and certainly we were a beneficiary this year, and I’m open to talking about that,” Nevarez said. “But a sample size of one year seems small. However, open to the conversation. If we are tweaking, what would it look like?”
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark later expressed similar feelings in an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.
“I’m open to a healthy discussion on the topic,” Yormark said. “I certainly have a point of view that will be expressed in the room, but I do not have the appetite to give up any financial reward that comes with a bye.”