Colorado State quarterback spits in face of Boise State defender
The football spitting epidemic made an appearance during Saturday’s Mountain West game between Boise State and Colorado State.
During the fourth quarter, a slow-motion replay review clearly showed Colorado State freshman quarterback Darius Curry spitting in the face of Boise State junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan. Curry was not penalized on the play.
During an NFL game last week between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, star receiver Ja’Marr Chase spit on defensive back Jalen Ramsey. Chase is suspended for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Curry, a redshirt freshman from California’s Long Beach Poly High School, was making his first career start for the Rams. In last week’s loss to New Mexico, Curry came off the bench and completed 26 of 34 passes for 248 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Curry was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Long Beach Poly. According to 247Sports, he was the No. 42 quarterback prospect nationally and the No. 55 overall recruit in California. Curry chose the Rams over reported offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State and others.
The Rams entered Saturday’s game at Boise State on a four-game losing streak. Colorado State fired head coach Jay Norvell after a home loss to Hawaii on Oct. 18.
Rated a four-star prep recruit by 247Sports, Virgin-Morgan redshirted during the 2022 season and made six starts the following year. He recorded one or more sacks in seven games for the Broncos last season.
With Virgin-Morgan leading the way, the Broncos tallied 55 sacks — the most in FBS — during their march to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Virgin-Morgan had a team-high 10 sacks as a sophomore and finished with 40 total tackles (15.5 for loss), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery en route to first-team all-Mountain West Conference honors.
The Broncos finished last year 12-2 overall, captured a second straight MWC title and reached the CFP for the first time in program history.
“He’s a guy who’s been putting in the work constantly, day in and day out,” Boise State edge rusher coach Jabril Frazier said of Virgin-Morgan earlier this year. “He had a really good spring in the weight room. He’s put on some more weight, more mass. He’s got more strength and I feel is even more explosive now."
Ahmed Hassanein, a sixth-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions who had 9.5 sacks a season ago, was the emotional leader of Boise State’s defensive front last year. Virgin-Morgan has taken the leadership reins from Hassanein.