Could Boise State add two all-conference defensive players for 2026 college football season?

Back in June, the NCAA Division I Cabinet unanimously approved a new eligibility model granting college athletes five years to play five seasons.

Under the new five-for-five rule, an athlete’s eligibility clock begins on their high school graduation date or 19th birthday, whichever comes first. All fourth-year seniors competing in the 2026-27 athletics season will be granted a fifth year of eligibility, but the rule did not award an extra year to athletes who exhausted their eligibility under the old system during the 2025-26 season.

Last Friday, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction for any recently graduated athlete looking to play a fifth year of college sports. The NCAA filed a notice of appeal on Sunday, arguing that the injunction could upend rosters and add further chaos to the college sports landscape.

Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson was asked about the preliminary injunction during Monday’s pre-camp press conference.

“It definitely changed my Friday afternoon when I was driving home to see the family,” Danielson joked. “It’s just where college football is. There’s a lot of different things going on. I really do believe there is going to be a settling of things. The five-for-five is going to be really good for college football, but changing it for the last year’s seniors now, the timing of it, it’s just a little bit difficult. But we’re going to work through it with what’s best for our team.”

Danielson said he’s spoken to two former players about potentially taking advantage of the injunction: defensive tackle Braxton Fely and cornerback Jeremiah Earby. Both players could—in theory—compete for the Broncos this season instead of attempting to make an NFL roster.

Fely is a two-time second-team all-Mountain West selection who has 14 career sacks. Earby also earned second-team all-MWC honors last year after recording four interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

“Now, there’s a lot of things still going on with the NCAA and appealing it and different things,” Danielson said. “But as it sits right now, (those two could return to Boise State), and I’ve had good talks with them. We’re still working through it.

“I love both those young men, but I also love where our team is right now. Bringing guys back right before fall camp, you’ve got to be really smart with how you navigate that, too. But I love Braxton and Jeremiah, I know they love this team. So we’re just working through it right now. … We’re going to make the best decision for Boise State.”

Danielson said that he doesn’t have a timeline for bringing either player back, but it would have to be soon.

“Obviously, fall camp is a big part of building, continuing to build on common unity and being a part of this fire,” Danielson said. “So if it’s going to happen, it’s going to have to happen here soon.

“I’m excited to continue to talk to them as I get more information and more things become black and white. Right now there’s a lot of gray out there, and we’ve got to make sure it’s on point.”