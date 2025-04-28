Defensive lineman Braxton Fely withdraws from transfer portal, returns to Boise State
Boise State’s defensive front received a huge boost on Monday when defensive tackle Braxton Fely announced that he is withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to the Broncos.
The 6-foot-1, 296-pound Fely recorded 24 total tackles (nine for loss) and 5.5 sacks last season en route to second-team all-Mountain West Conference honors. Fely entered the portal at the beginning of April but had a change of heart.
“After the process that I have gone through over the past couple weeks, I am grateful for the love and support that has been shown to me and my family,” Fely wrote in a statement. “After many conversations with those closest to me, I have come to the conclusion that Boise State University is the place to be and I will be withdrawing my name from the transfer portal.
“I would like to express to you all that the culture and values at Boise State are second to none and I now realize more than ever how special this place is. I will forever be grateful for coach (Spencer Danielson), my teammates and the staff at Boise State for the opportunity they are giving me to come back to the place I love, the place I call home.”
Danielson addressed Fely’s return in a video posted on X.
“After taking some trips, him and his wife called me last week very emotional and just opened their heart to me about ‘Coach, we want to come home, and we see the value of Boise State,’” Danielson said. “It had nothing to do with money. ‘Coach, we want to come home because we know that’s the best place for us to build and develop me to be the best version of myself on and off the football field.’
“I prayed about it, talked with our team, and I believe the best thing is to bring Brax home. I know there’s obviously going to be a lot of things he’s going to have to do to earn the trust back with his teammates and coaches. But knowing Braxton, he’s going to do every bit of that, and some.”
Fely and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, a first-team all-MWC pick last year, will be the anchors of the Broncos’ defensive front.
Fely has one year of eligibility remaining.
Here is a complete list of the Broncos’ 18 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis
Here are Boise State’s 13 transfer portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)