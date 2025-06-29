DirecTV adds Pac-12 partner CBS Sports Network to main sports bundle
Pac-12 games will be easier to find in 2026 and beyond.
According to a recent report from Mollie Cahillane of the Sports Business Journal, DirecTV has added CBS Sports Network — one of the new homes of the Pac-12 — to its MySports streaming package.
MySports launched in January and features more than 25 sports channels, including the ESPN family of networks. The MySports package costs $69.99 per month.
On Monday, the Pac-12 and CBS Sports announced a five-year media rights deal with football and men’s basketball games airing on main CBS, CBS Sports and Paramount+.
“When we went out into the marketplace and talked to potential media rights partners, we were really looking for three different things,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a recent podcast interview with Yogi Roth of the Y-Option Substack. “One of them, obviously, is incredible exposure. CBS is a leader in the sports industry and provides incredible reach and an incredible platform for us to show the world what the new Pac-12 is going to be.
“Secondly, we were looking for strong financial support and economics. … And thirdly, we were really looking for a transformational partner. A partner that — as we launch into this new landscape of college athletics — would really support us and collaborate with us to build and launch this new league and really brainstorm about how we build something really special and different for the modern-day student-athlete.”
Financial details were not disclosed in Monday’s announcement.
The Pac-12 has eight members signed up for the 2026-27 school year: current members Oregon State and Washington State, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State of the MWC and Gonzaga of the West Coast Conference.
According to multiple reports, the Pac-12 extended a formal invitation to Texas State earlier this week. The Bobcats are expected to be announced as the ninth member of the Pac-12 for the 2026-27 athletics season on Monday.
The Pac-12’s partnership with CBS will begin this fall as the network is slated to broadcast a pair of games: Washington State vs. Washington (Sept. 20) and Washington State vs. Oregon State (Nov. 1).
ESPN and The CW are also broadcasting Pac-12 games in 2025.
The MWC is in the middle of a six-year deal with CBS and FOX that is set to expire in 2026.
CBS Sports Network is scheduled to broadcast three Boise State road games this year: Air Force (Sept. 20), Nevada (Oct. 24) and San Diego State (Nov. 15). The Broncos’ Nov. 28 road matchup with Utah State will be shown on main CBS.