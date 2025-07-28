Eight Boise State players make Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list
The 2025 Shrine Bowl released its 1,000-player watch list on Monday, and eight Boise State players were included.
Safety Ty Benefield, offensive tackle Kage Casey, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, tight end Matt Lauter, quarterback Maddux Madsen, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, linebacker Marco Notarainni and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan were selected to the watch list.
The 101st East-West Shrine Bowl will be held on Jan. 27 in Frisco, Texas. The annual college football all-star game gives players the opportunity to perform in front of NFL scouts and coaches.
A first-team all-Mountain West pick last season, Benefield has 128 career tackles entering his junior season. He led the team last year with 82 total tackles and two interceptions.
Benefield could play both ways for the Broncos this season at safety and wide receiver.
“We even had a couple plays on offense for him the other day, just because he’s that type of football player,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said back in spring practice. “We had some receivers out, and it’s like ‘Hey, Ty, go out there and catch a couple passes.’ He’s just that guy for us.
“Is that going to turn into anything or not? We’re going to continue to walk that path. But I’ll tell you what, Ty Benefield is a leader on this team.”
Casey, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is a two-time all-MWC selection who has received preseason All-America honors from Phil Steele and Walter Camp. Casey has started 28 career games at left tackle entering his junior season.
Earby started all 14 games for the Broncos last season and recorded 34 total tackles and six pass breakups. He was a preseason all-MWC selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.
Lauter had a monster junior season with 47 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns. The receiving tight end earned first-team all-MWC honors last fall.
Madsen threw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore. He was voted 2025 MWC preseason player of the year and was named to the Maxwell Award watch list on Monday.
McCoy, a preseason all-MWC pick, had 60 total tackles and 13 pass breakups last year. He is entering his final season of college eligibility.
Notarainni received first-team all-MWC recognition a season ago after logging 60 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. Notarainni, a senior, is a team leader at linebacker.
Virgin-Morgan led Boise State in sacks last season with 10 en route to first-team all-MWC honors. The junior is one of the top pass rushers in the Group of 5.