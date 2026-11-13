ESPN College GameDay at Boise State: Start time, location and what fans need to know

For the first time since 2010, ESPN’s College GameDay is back in Boise for Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup between No. 24 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).

The GameDay set was erected on Thursday at DeChevrieux Field, which sits adjacent to the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium.

The gates for GameDay will open at 4:30 a.m. Mountain time on Saturday morning. Live television hits will begin around 5:40 a.m. with the full three-hour show running from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“I think it’s a huge part of the American culture in the fall,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of College GameDay. “Just being able to wake up on Saturdays and watch College GameDay, it’s awesome. It’s going to be a really cool moment to be able to meet some of these guys in person on Saturday.

“It hasn’t happened here in 16 years. I don’t know the exact stats, but I’m sure there’s FBS schools that have never had College GameDay come to their campus. And especially in the landscape with new playoff rules … being able to have College GameDay here is a huge solidifying moment (for Boise State).”

GameDay is free to attend, and no tickets are required. Parking will be limited due to multiple on-campus events on Saturday.

Boise State provided a full question-and-answer guideline for College GameDay on broncosports.com.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Broncos athletic director Jeramiah Dickey encouraged fans to show up early for the event.

“Bronco Nation, this is our opportunity to show the country what makes Boise State and our community elite,” Dickey said in a statement. “We need everyone to show up early, wear their blue and orange, bring the energy, and help us set a new College GameDay attendance record.”

College GameDay will air on ESPN, ESPNU, the ESPN App and Disney+. USA Network will broadcast the Boise State/Oregon State game, which will begin at 4 p.m.

The celebrity guest picker on GameDay will be former Boise State running back Ian Johnson, who famously scored the game-winning two-point conversion in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Johnson proposed to his now-wife immediately after the game.

“I’ve met Ian a couple times, we’re not super close, but he was awesome the couple of times I met him and his wife and his kids,” Danielson said. “He’s a pillar in this community, and obviously that moment 20 years ago changed this community forever. Being able to drop on a knee after it’s all said and done, that’s one of the greatest sports moments in the history of sports.”

Saturday will be College GameDay’s second broadcast from Boise.

The show also came to the Treasure Valley in 2010 for a non-conference matchup between the Broncos and Oregon State.