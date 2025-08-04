‘Everything that he had, I want;’ Boise State freshman running back on replacing Ashton Jeanty
Sire Gaines practiced in full pads for the first time since last September on Monday.
The talented running back exploded out of the chute for Boise State last season, tallying 151 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in a 56-45 Week 1 victory at Georgia Southern. Gaines suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Portland State and reaggravated the ankle during winter workouts, forcing him to miss all of spring practice.
The 6-foot, 217-pound Gaines sat out the first four days of Boise State fall camp with a minor soft tissue injury, but the redshirt freshman was a full participant in Monday’s practice.
“Eleven months. Eleven solid months just praying, grinding in the dark,” Gaines said after practice. “And it’s all going to show in the light this season.
“It’s the opportunity I prayed for. He answered my prayers. I’m out there having fun with the team. It felt good just to be healthy, all the way around.”
Gaines is the leading candidate to take over the starting running back role from Ashton Jeanty, who ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns last season en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Here are the highlights from Gaines’ post-practice comments.
On feeling pressure to replace Jeanty
“It’s not pressure, because I embrace it. Everything that he had, I want. All the carries, everything. Just allow me to do my best for this team. Because it’s the team first, I’m second. So whatever pressure it is, I’m embracing it, and I want it.”
On what he learned from Jeanty
“He just took care of his body. … When he had a game (where) it looked like he was banged up with an injury, I talked to him. ‘Hey, how do you feel?’ And you know, he was banged up, but he was the first one in the training room. First one, getting everything that could work on his body.
“You’ve got to live in the training room. If you want to be elite in this game of football — college and NFL — you’ve got to take care of your body. Your body is your business.”
On preparations for 2025 season
“Mentally, I prepared a lot. I took so many mental reps from being out last season — even through spring ball — just taking mental reps, studying film.
“And physically ready. Like, I’ve been training 11 months for this opportunity right here.”
On his time away from the field
“It humbled me, the 11 months humbled me. Because I had to understand that if I want to be who I say I want to be, then I have to go through the fire, I have to go do the work. And I have to be able to be a workhorse for this team, eventually.”
On missing Boise State’s first fall camp practices
“It wasn’t frustrating at all. I was actually at peace with it. I understood what it was; it was just a little soft tissue (injury), something small. We got over it, and we’re back out there.”