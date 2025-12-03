Five Boise State players ruled out ahead of Mountain West championship game showdown with UNLV

Boise State is as healthy as it’s been since late October entering Friday’s Mountain West championship game against UNLV.

Starting quarterback Maddux Madsen, left guard Jason Steele and second-leading receiver Chris Marshall were all absent from the Broncos’ first Week 15 player availability report, which was released on Wednesday.

Kickoff between the Rebels (10-2, 6-2) and Broncos (8-4) is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State has defeated UNLV in the last two MWC championship games.

“Excited for this week,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Wednesday. “We’re playing a championship game on The Blue. Guys have done a really good job in practice … and it’s going to be an awesome environment.”

Five Broncos were listed as “out” in Wednesday’s player availability report: Linebackers Syncere Brackett-Lambey and Chase Martin, offensive lineman Hall Schmidt, wide receiver Ben Ford and cornerback A’Marion McCoy.

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, Martin and Schmidt are all backups. Ford suffered a season-ending lower leg injury against UNLV. McCoy, who is tied with Jeremiah Earby for the team lead in interceptions with four, is also out for the season.

No Broncos received the designation of “questionable.”

Boise State has won 10 consecutive games against the Rebels, including a 56-31 rout at Albertsons Stadium back in October.

“That was a few months ago,” Danielson said. “I think first and foremost, UNLV is a much better football team than we saw. Coach (Dan) Mullen is very open about that, and I agree. … They’ve grown a lot. For us, we’ve been through a lot since that game. We’ve had some ups, we’ve had some downs … and we’ve had to learn a lot and we’ve had some injuries where guys have stepped up and done a phenomenal job.”

Madsen completed 14 of 23 passes for 253 yards with four touchdowns — matching a season-high — and one interception in the October meeting. The junior has missed the last three games with an unspecified lower leg injury.

The MWC implemented a player availability report policy for all conference games this season.

Two days before a game, teams are required to list which players are questionable to play or will be unavailable. The designations are updated three hours prior to kickoff.

The reports only include a player’s name and availability. No specific injury details are listed in the report.

Schools are only required to submit availability reports for conference games. All available reports are posted on TheMW.com.