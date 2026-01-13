Former Big 12 cornerback transfers to Boise State

Boise State and head coach Spencer Danielson are up to 10 transfer portal commitments during the new one-time winter 2026 cycle.

On Tuesday morning, the Broncos announced the signing of former TCU cornerback Cam Jamerson.

Jamerson was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Texas’ Shadow Creek High School. He was the No. 67 athlete nationally and the No. 132 overall recruit in Texas in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Jamerson signed with TCU over numerous reported offers, including Houston, Kansas State, Louisville, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV and Washington.

Jamerson redshirted during his true freshman season for the Horned Frogs, who finished 9-4 overall with a 5-4 mark in Big 12 play. Jamerson has four years of eligibility remaining.

The Broncos will have a rebuilt secondary in 2026 as starting cornerbacks Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy and safety Zion Washington are all out of eligibility. Ty Benefield — the other starting safety and Boise State’s leading tackler last season — transferred to LSU.

Senior-to-be Jaden Mickey is a returning starter at nickelback. A former four-star high school recruit, Mickey wrapped up his junior season with 38 total tackles, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and a sack.

To plug some gaps in the secondary, the Broncos have also signed cornerback JeRico Washington Jr. (Kennesaw State) and safety Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame) from the transfer portal.

Here are Boise State’s 10 transfer portal commitments this cycle.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, freshman, safety (Notre Dame)

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)

Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)

Juelz Goff, freshman, running back (Pittsburgh)

Cam Jamerson, freshman, cornerback (TCU)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)

Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)

JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)

Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver