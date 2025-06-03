Former Boise State icons Chris Petersen, Kellen Moore on 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Boise State legends Chris Petersen and Kellen Moore will be on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Petersen is a new addition while Moore has been on the ballot since 2022.
The 2026 ballot was announced on Monday.
The most decorated coach in Boise State history, Petersen guided the program from 2006-13 and compiled a 92-12 overall record (88.5 winning percentage). He led the Broncos to undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009 and five conference titles.
After eight years at the helm in Boise, Petersen took over Washington’s program and went 55-26 overall (67.9 percent) with a College Football Playoff appearance in 2016. He retired from coaching following the 2019 season and is now an analyst for FOX Sports.
A UC Davis graduate, Petersen had coaching stops at UC Davis (1987-1991), Pittsburgh (1992), Portland State (1993-94) and Oregon (1995-2000) before becoming Boise State’s offensive coordinator in 2001 under Dan Hawkins. When Hawkins left for Colorado in 2005, Petersen was promoted to head coach.
Boise State won 10 or more games in seven of Petersen’s eight seasons and finished inside the top 10 of the final AP Poll four times. The Broncos won two Fiesta Bowls under Petersen’s guidance.
Petersen is a two-time Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award winner (2006, 2009) and also secured the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year trophy in 2010.
Moore, the first-year head coach of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, quarterbacked the Broncos for four of Petersen’s eight seasons at the helm.
The winningest quarterback in college football history, Moore compiled a 50-3 overall record from 2008-11. The Prosser, Washington native ended his college career with 14,667 passing yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Moore placed fourth in the 2010 Heisman Trophy voting, the highest for a Bronco until Ashton Jeanty’s runner-up finish in 2024.
Listed at 6 feet and 200 pounds, Moore was not chosen in the 2012 NFL Draft. He played three seasons with the Detroit Lions (2012-14) and three with the Dallas Cowboys (2015-17) before retiring.
Moore’s coaching career began immediately as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 and remained in that role through the 2022 season.
Moore spent the 2023 season as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator and called the plays last season as the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl.
The 2026 ballot includes 79 former FBS players and nine coaches. The 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced early next year.
Petersen and Moore hope to join fellow Boise State alum Randy Trautman in the College Football Hall of Fame. Trautman, a defensive lineman, was inducted in 1999.