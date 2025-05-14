Former Boise State linebacker to play for Bill Belichick at North Carolina
Nearly two months after leaving Boise State, Andrew Simpson finally found his new home in the transfer portal.
Simpson, who made 25 career starts for the Broncos at linebacker, announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday. According to On3, Simpson was the No. 2 available linebacker in the transfer portal.
A prep standout for Southern California power St. John Bosco High School, Simpson was a three-star prospect who signed with the Broncos over offers from Kansas, Oregon and San Diego State, among others.
Simpson started three games as a redshirt freshman in 2022 before taking off as a sophomore, earning second-team all-Mountain West Conference honors with 66 total tackles (16 for loss) and 6.5 sacks. He missed time due to injury last season but still finished with 45 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.
The 6-foot, 238-pound Simpson was slated to start at weakside linebacker before entering the transfer portal during spring practice.
With Simpson hitting the portal, Boise State moved Jake Ripp from edge rusher to linebacker. Ripp was a spring standout and is expected to start for the Broncos opposite middle linebacker Marco Notarainni.
Under first-year head coach Bill Belichick, North Carolina had previously added four linebackers in the transfer portal. Simpson joins a crowded linebacker portal class of Jonathan Agumadu (Oklahoma State), Mikai Gbayor (Missouri), Timir Hickman-Collins (Florida State) and Khmori House (Washington).
Here are Boise State’s 18 scholarship transfer portal losses since the end of last season:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon)
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson (North Carolina)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis
Here are Boise State’s 15 transfer portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Edge rusher Sterling Lane II (Arizona)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)