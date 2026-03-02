Former Boise State quarterback breaks multiple records at 2026 NFL Combine

Former Boise State quarterback Taylen Green put on a show at the 2026 NFL Combine on Saturday.

Green, a dual-threat quarterback who played for Arkansas the last two seasons after spending three years at Boise State, broke three NFL Combine records.

Measuring in at 6-foot-5⅞ and 227 pounds, Green ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds with a 43½-inch vertical leap and an 11-2 broad jump. All three marks are combine records for a quarterback.

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III held the previous quarterback record in the 40-yard dash at 4.41 seconds.

Current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. held the vertical (40½) and broad jump (10-9) records.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman compared Green to Richardson.

“Kid is a stud. I was impressed with how he developed as a passer this year," Bateman told CBS Sports. “Reminds me a lot of Anthony Richardson.”

Green is rated the No. 8 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

“He’s going to be a project at the next level because he’s got to get all the parts working together, but he has a chance to be a special talent,” CBS Sports draft analyst Ryan Wilson said. “He’s going to be a Day 3 guy.”

Green was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of Texas power Lewisville High School.

In the 247Sports class of 2021 rankings, Green checked in as the nation’s No. 43 quarterback prospect and the No. 102 overall recruit in Texas. He signed with the Broncos over offers from San Diego State, UTEP, Wyoming and numerous others.

Green appeared in two games as a true freshman and redshirted before blossoming the following year. He became the Broncos’ starting quarterback in October and finished the season 166 of 271 passing (61 percent) for 2,042 yards with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. He flashed his game-changing speed with 81 carries for 586 yards and 10 touchdowns, including scoring runs of 91 and 74 yards.

Following the 2022 season, Green was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Green took a step back as a sophomore and split reps with current Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen. He finished the season 121 of 212 passing (57 percent) for 1,752 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine picks while running for 436 yards and nine scores.

Green transferred to Arkansas after the 2023 season. In two years with the Razorbacks, Green threw for 5,868 yards and 34 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. He also ran for 1,379 yards and 16 TDs.