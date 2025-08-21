Former Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson wins starting job at UTEP
After stops at USC and Boise State, former five-star prospect Malachi Nelson has won the starting quarterback job at UTEP.
Nelson, a redshirt sophomore, will start the team’s Saturday, Aug. 30 opener against Utah State, according to multiple reports.
The 6-foot-3, 193-pound Nelson began his college career at USC before transferring to Boise State. Nelson was widely expected to be the Broncos’ starting quarterback in 2024 but was beaten out in fall camp by Maddux Madsen.
Madsen, the 2025 Mountain West preseason player of the year, went on to throw for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions while running for five scores during his sophomore season. The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Nelson was rated the No. 13 overall prospect nationally by 247Sports when he enrolled at USC in March 2023. He attempted three passes for the Trojans as a true freshman and hit the transfer portal in December 2023.
Nelson appeared in three games last season as Madsen’s backup, completing 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He entered the portal before the Fiesta Bowl and committed to UTEP in January.
To win the starting job with the Miners, Nelson beat out senior Cade McConnell, junior Skyler Locklear and freshman Shay Smith.
UTEP finished 3-9 overall during the 2024 season.
Nelson was among 18 Boise State scholarship players from last season to enter the transfer portal:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Punter James Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon)
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Tyrone Jackson (College of San Mateo)
Edge rusher Joseph Marsh (Ohio)
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather (Glendale)
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson (North Carolina)
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Defensive lineman Tyler Wegis
The Broncos added 16 transfer portal players during the winter and spring windows:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Edge rusher Camden DeGraw-Tryall (Washington State)
Punter Oscar Doyle (Weber State)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Defensive back Derek Ganter Jr. (Eastern Washington)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Edge rusher Sterling Lane II (Arizona)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Alma Taleni (Utah)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)