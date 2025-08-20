Former Boise State receiver arrested for third time in four months
Former Boise State wide receiver Austin Bolt was arrested on Tuesday for felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor battery.
Bolt, a graduate of Boise’s Borah High School who won Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2020, was slated to have a major role in the Broncos’ wide receiver rotation during the 2025 season. He participated in spring practice but was removed from the team in May following an April charge of disturbing the peace.
Late last month, Bolt was arrested again on suspicion of misdemeanor battery. According to the police report, Bolt allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck during an altercation on May 30.
Bolt could face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine for the felony possession of a controlled substance charge.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Bolt was a multi-sport star in high school for Borah.
Bolt played quarterback and defensive back during his senior high school season, piling up 2,771 yards of total offense and 36 total touchdowns with 62 tackles and four interceptions on defense. He was the unanimous Class 5A Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year.
As a junior, Bolt was named 5A all-Idaho in football and basketball while winning track and field state championships in the 400 meters and 4X400 relay. He averaged 14.8 points and 11 rebounds per game as Borah captured the state championship.
Bolt struggled with injuries throughout his college career, including a grisly broken leg sustained in Boise State’s 2022 season opener at Oregon State. He caught six passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns the following year and made his biggest impact in 2024, finishing with 16 receptions for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Bolt was in the mix to start at receiver alongside Latrell Caples entering his sixth college season.
The Broncos lost two starting receivers from last year’s team: Cam Camper (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) and Prince Strachan (transferred to USC). Camper led the Broncos a season ago with 58 catches for 903 yards and four touchdowns while Strachan caught 25 passes for 304 yards and one score.
Caples, a returning starter in the slot, is set to lead an inexperienced group of Boise State receivers in 2025. Caples had 38 receptions for 473 yards and five touchdowns as a junior.
Junior Chris Marshall — a former five-star high school recruit — and sophomore Cam Bates have performed well in preseason camp for the Broncos.