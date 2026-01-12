Former Boise State wide receiver signs with SEC program
Two former Boise State players have found new homes this weekend.
Arkansas announced the signing of wide receiver Chris Marshall — the Broncos’ second-leading receiver last season — on Sunday. One day earlier, defensive back Ja’Bree Bickham announced his commitment to North Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Marshall hauled in 30 passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns during his redshirt junior season for Boise State. Marshall’s 19.1 yards per reception led the team among players with seven or more catches.
Marshall missed three games last year — one to suspension, two to injury — as the Broncos finished with a 9-5 overall record while capturing a third straight Mountain West title.
Marshall was set to be the top target of returning quarterback Maddux Madsen next season as Boise State loses Latrell Caples (51 catches, 617 yards, three touchdowns), Chase Penry (30 catches, 394 yards, one touchdown) and tight end Matt Lauter (37 catches, 330 yards, two touchdowns) to graduation. Ben Ford (21 catches, 325 yards, five touchdowns) is expected to return for a sixth year.
A former five-star prep prospect, Marshall began his college career at Texas A&M and had stops at Ole Miss and Kilgore College before signing with the Broncos. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Bickham was rated a four-star prospect and the No. 41 overall player in Texas by 247Sports coming out of McKinney High School. He signed with the Broncos in December 2024 over reported offers from Michigan State, Texas State and others.
Here are the 18 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.
Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback
Greg Ard, freshman, running back
Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back
Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)
Ja’Bree Bickham, freshman, defensive back (North Texas)
Breezy Dubar, junior, running back
Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line
Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line
Chase Martin, junior, linebacker (Cal Poly)
Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker
Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver (Arkansas)
Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line
Roland Podesta, freshman, punter
Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker
Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)
JJ Talo, junior, offensive line
Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back
Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver
Here are Boise State’s seven transfer portal commitments this cycle.
Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)
Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive line (Central Washington)
Tyler Ethridge, junior, offensive line (CSU-Pueblo)
Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)
Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern University)
Harry Stewart III, freshman, running back (Kansas)
JeRico Washington Jr., sophomore, cornerback (Kennesaw State)
