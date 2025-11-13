Former defensive starter leaves Boise State program
Boise State senior nickelback Davon Banks is no longer with the program, head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday.
“We have high standards to be here,” Danielson said. “How players interact with each other and coaches matters.
“Wish him nothing but the best. Love him, but he’s no longer going to be a part of the team.”
Banks entered the season as the starting nickelback but lost his job to Jaden Mickey following a poor performance in the Broncos’ Week 1 blowout loss to South Florida. Banks suffered an injury against Notre Dame and missed the next three games but was able to return to the field for the team’s Nov. 1 matchup with Fresno State.
“When Davon is doing what he’s supposed to do, he can really, really help our football team,” Danielson said before the Fresno State game. “So we’re going to get him back in the fold and find some packages and stuff to get him rolling, and then get him back on special teams because he can be an impact guy there, too.”
Banks did not record any stats against the Bulldogs. Banks, who notched 10 total tackles for Boise State this season, primarily saw the field on special teams following the South Florida game.
Mickey will again be the Broncos’ (6-3, 4-1) primary nickelback for Saturday’s Mountain West road game against San Diego State (7-2, 4-1). Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time at Snapdragon Stadium.
Banks spent three seasons at Washington before transferring to Boise State. He recorded 35 total tackles, three pass breakups, one sack and a pick-six last year as the Broncos finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Boise State’s pass defense has been a bright spot in 2025 with Jeremiah Earby and A’Marion McCoy at cornerback, Mickey at nickelback and Ty Benefield and Zion Washington at safety.
The Broncos rank 11th nationally and first in the MWC at 167.9 passing yards allowed per game. A season ago, Boise State’s pass defense ranked 106th in the country at 241.1 yards allowed.
McCoy leads the team with four interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. The senior also has three pass breakups.
Earby has also shined with 42 total tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups.
Benefield leads the team in total tackles at 66 and has logged two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Washington, who has 36 total tackles, will be available this week after missing the last two games due to injury.