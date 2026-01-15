Former four-star Boise State quarterback commit enters transfer portal

One of the biggest risers in the prep quarterback class of 2026 is already in search of a new home.

Bryson Beaver, a four-star prospect who committed to Boise State last April and flipped to Oregon in June, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. Beaver signed with the Ducks in December and arrived on campus earlier this month.

The news came after starting quarterback Dante Moore announced that he is returning to Oregon for his junior season. Boise State plays at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5.

The Ducks also signed Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola in the transfer portal.

Beaver attended Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School and was rated the No. 174 overall prospect, the nation’s No. 12 quarterback recruit and the No. 19 overall player in California in the 247Sports class of 2026 composite rankings. He made a significant jump in the recruiting rankings after committing to Boise State.

The Broncos also lost four-star quarterback Tradon Bessinger of Utah’s Davis High School to Iowa. Jackson Presley, another class of 2025 quarterback decommitment, remains unsigned.

Boise State signed two California prep quarterbacks back in December: Cash Herrera of The Bishop’s School and Jackson Taylor of Thousand Oaks.

Here are the Broncos’ 33 incoming high school and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Nicholas Igwe, defensive line, Kilgore College (Texas)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)