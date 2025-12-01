Former four-star linebacker recruit to leave Boise State, enter transfer portal
Backup linebacker Clay Martineau, the top-rated high school recruit in Boise State’s 2024 signing class, plans to leave the Broncos and enter the transfer portal.
Martineau announced the news on Sunday on X.
“I will be leaving Boise State and entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. Thank you Boise,” Martineau wrote.
Rated a four-star prospect coming out of Oregon’s Oregon City High School, Martineau committed to the Broncos in June 2023 and stuck with Boise State as Spencer Danielson took over for Andy Avalos.
In eight games as a senior at Oregon City, Martineau had 44 total tackles (8.5 for loss), two sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and four pass breakups while catching 29 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns.
Martineau chose the Broncos over reported offers from BYU, Colorado State, Washington, Washington State and numerous others.
“Full-time two-way high school standout with favorable long-term projection as an athletic off-ball linebacker,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote of Martineau coming out of Oregon City. “Produced excellent explosive testing data (vertical, broad jump) in the offseason leading to his senior year. Puts combine athleticism to good use on the field as a playmaking receiver and versatile defensive piece who can cover space or rush the passer. Displays impressive sudden acceleration and redirecting ability, and has some build-up speed as well.”
Martineau recorded two total tackles and a sack as a true freshman and entered this season as a backup to Jake Ripp. Former walk-on Boen Phelps wound up supplanting Martineau and Ripp on the depth chart to earn a starting spot at linebacker alongside Marco Notarainni.
Martineau is the second Boise State player to announce his intention to enter the transfer portal this season.
Junior running back Breezy Dubar chose to leave the team in November and prepare for the portal.
Dubar missed most of fall camp due to injury and found himself buried on the running back depth chart behind Dylan Riley, Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod.
Dubar played in two games for the Broncos this season, recording two carries for 10 yards against UNLV and one carry for two yards in a road win over Nevada.
A four-star recruit coming out of Texas’ Anna High School, Dubar signed with Boise State over reported offers from Colorado, Utah and numerous others.
Back in October, the NCAA Administrative Committee voted to approve a new 15-day winter transfer portal window that will open on Jan. 2 and close on Jan. 16. The spring transfer window was removed by the committee.