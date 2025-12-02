Four Boise State players receive first-team all-Mountain West recognition
Four Boise State players were voted first-team all-Mountain West for the 2025 football season, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Junior safety Ty Benefield, junior offensive tackle Kage Casey, senior cornerback A’Marion McCoy and senior center Mason Randolph were all first-team selections by a panel of the conference’s 12 head coaches and select media members.
Benefield, a 2026 NFL Draft prospect, leads the Broncos with 92 total tackles (7.5 for loss). He is one of four players nationally with 90 or more tackles, seven or more tackles for loss, two or more interceptions and a forced fumble.
Casey, also a 2026 NFL Draft prospect, has made 40 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Broncos. Casey’s Pro Football Focus grade of 79.3 ranks second nationally among his position group.
McCoy intercepted four passes with two pick-sixes in 10 starts as a senior. He is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Randolph has started all 12 games at three different positions: center (eight), left guard (three) and right guard (one). Randolph’s PFF run blocking grade of 71.0 ranks fifth among MWC offensive linemen.
Boise State senior cornerback Jeremiah Earby, senior defensive lineman Braxton Fely, sophomore running back Dylan Riley and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan earned second-team honors.
Earby is tied with McCoy for the team lead in interceptions with four. He also has 52 total tackles, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Fely is Boise State’s leader in sacks with 5.5. He also ranks third on the team in tackles for loss with 6.5.
Riley has a team-high 1,016 rushing yards — second in the MWC — and 10 touchdowns. He is a two-time MWC Offensive Player of the Week selection.
Virgin-Morgan leads Boise State with nine tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.
The Broncos had three honorable mention recipients: junior guard Roger Carreon, junior punter Oscar Doyle and senior tight end Matt Lauter.
UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea was voted MWC Offensive Player of the Year. The Rebels (10-2, 6-2) will face Boise State (8-4, 6-2) in the MWC championship game on Friday at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty won the previous two MWC Offensive Player of the Year awards.
San Diego State senior cornerback Chris Johnson and New Mexico junior linebacker Jaxton Eck earned co-MWC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Eck’s father — Lobos first-year head coach Jason Eck — was voted MWC Coach of the Year.
Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado earned MWC Freshman of the Year honors while Rainbow Warriors senior kicker Kansei Matsuzawa was voted Special Teams Player of the Year.