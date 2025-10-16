Four Boise State players ruled out ahead of UNLV game
Boise State released the first edition of its Week 8 player availability report on Thursday, and four Broncos will not play on Saturday against UNLV.
Defensive back Davon Banks, linebackers Samuel Brooks and Chase Martin and offensive tackle Hall Schmidt all received official designations of ‘out.’ Cornerback Sherrod Smith is questionable for the Broncos’ (4-2, 2-0) Mountain West matchup with undefeated UNLV (6-0, 2-0) at Albertsons Stadium.
The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Schmidt made 12 starts at right tackle last year as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The junior has battled injuries over the last two seasons and lost a preseason camp battle with Daylon Metoyer for the starting spot at right tackle.
Banks, a senior, earned the starting job at nickelback during fall camp but had a rough game in the Broncos’ 34-7 season-opening loss at South Florida. He lost his starting spot to Jaden Mickey after the South Florida game.
Banks has 10 total tackles this year.
Boise State’s defense will be tested by a UNLV attack that ranks 19th nationally in scoring offense at 38.2 points per game.
“That offense is rolling, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said earlier this week. “They’re a very, very explosive offense. Obviously Dan Mullen is an offensive guy, you see that. You see the explosive bones.”
The MWC implemented a player availability report policy for all conference games this season.
Back in September, Danielson said he supported the new policy.
“I think it creates streamlined communication to where there’s a lot less smoke and mirrors, if I’m being honest with you,” Danielson said. “I think it’s good for our sport.
“I’m sure just like anything there’s going to be guys who try to bend the rules, for lack of better words. “We’re going to do it right. If we are on the fence about somebody playing, he’s going to be questionable. If we know the young man is not going to play, he’s going to be out. … We’re going to do things the right way.”
Two days before a game, teams are required to list which players are questionable to play or will be unavailable. The designations are updated three hours prior to kickoff.
The reports only include a player’s name and availability. No specific injury details are listed in the report.
Schools are only required to submit availability reports for conference games. All available reports are posted on TheMW.com.