Fresno State sticking with quarterback switch ahead of Boise State showdown
E.J. Warner compiled a 5-2 record as Fresno State’s starting quarterback, but first-year head coach Matt Entz felt it was time for a change.
The Bulldogs were largely winning in spite of Warner, who threw for 1,486 yards and 10 touchdowns with nine interceptions in his seven starts. Warner, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, tossed three interceptions in a 49-21 loss to Colorado State.
During Fresno State’s bye week, Entz opened up the quarterback competition. Carson Conklin, a sophomore transfer from Sacramento State, won the job over Warner.
Conklin received a tough first assignment last weekend against San Diego State, the No. 2 scoring defense in FBS. Conklin finished 20 of 42 passing for 182 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 23-0 home loss.
Entz said Conklin will remain the starter for Fresno State’s (5-3, 2-2) Saturday road matchup with Boise State (6-2, 4-0).
“He stood in the pocket, he really didn’t flinch,” Entz said during Monday’s press conference. “You could tell he’d be in games before. From an operating standpoint, I thought he did a really good job. I think just the speed of the game is a lot different than taking practice reps. This was a great opportunity. I’m sure he wishes he had some throws back; I know as a football team we wish we had some plays back.”
Conklin starred for Sacramento State last season, throwing for 2,858 yards and 28 touchdowns with eight interceptions. Warner, who was previously at Rice and Temple, beat out Conklin for the starting quarterback job.
Entz felt the bye week was a good time to reopen the competition.
“It was an evaluation process over the course of the bye week,” Entz said. “We went back to giving some equal reps. It wasn’t really a competition, it was just an evaluation. I had 500 snaps of football of E.J. playing quarterback, so now we were going to try to ramp up, put a little bit of pressure or stress on Carson and see how he responded during the course of it.”
Entz wants to see fewer turnovers from the quarterback position as the Bulldogs look to snap a two-game skid.
“I walk in here every Monday and we talk about ‘the ball is the team,’” Entz said. “And we weren’t living that. We turned the ball over too many times, too often. And then at the same time, trying to push a button to maybe get a little more leadership out of some people on offense.”