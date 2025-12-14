Giant killers no more, Boise State once again outclassed by Power Four opponent in LA Bowl

Boise State rose to national prominence by taking down some of college football’s biggest programs in marquee matchups.

But over the last seven years, the Broncos have largely faltered against power-conference teams.

Washington (9-4), a middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team, handed Boise State (9-5) a 38-10 drubbing in Saturday’s LA Bowl. It was the Broncos’ 10th consecutive loss against a Power Four opponent dating back to 2019.

“We’re not OK with losing these games,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said after the LA Bowl. Danielson is 0-5 against Power Four foes during his time at the helm while guiding the Broncos to three straight Mountain West titles and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2024.

“It’s not like ‘Well, we won our conference, and we’re just going to go shoot our shot in a bowl game.’ ... You come to Boise State to win these football games, and it’s not OK that we didn’t.”

Boise State’s last victory over a Power Four opponent came in the 2019 season-opener at Florida State. In his first career game, Hank Bachmeier threw for 407 yards as the Broncos upset the Seminoles, 36-31.

Here are Boise State’s results against Power Four opponents since the Florida State victory:

Dec. 21, 2019: Washington 38, Boise State 7 in Las Vegas Bowl

Sept. 18, 2021: Oklahoma State 21, Boise State 20 at Albertsons Stadium

Sept. 3, 2022: Oregon State 34, Boise State 17 at Reser Stadium

Sept. 2, 2023: Washington 56, Boise State 19 at Husky Stadium

Sept. 9, 2023: UCF 18, Boise State 16 at Albertsons Stadium

Dec. 16, 2023: UCLA 35, Boise State 22 in LA Bowl

Sept. 7, 2024: Oregon 37, Boise State 34 at Autzen Stadium

Dec. 31, 2024: Penn State 31, Boise State 14 in Fiesta Bowl

Oct. 4, 2025: Notre Dame 28, Boise State 7 at Notre Dame Stadium

Dec. 13, 2025: Washington 38, Boise State 10 in LA Bowl

During the Power Four losing streak, the Broncos also went 0-3 against independent BYU and lost road games to American Conference members UCF, Memphis and South Florida.

In four of the last five seasons, Boise State has suffered four or more losses. The Broncos lost four-plus games four times between 1999 and 2020.

Boise State hasn’t won a conference title and a bowl game in the same season since 2017.

Despite the up-and-down 2025 season, Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson feels the program is heading in the correct direction as it prepares to enter the Pac-12.

“I believe the foundation is in a great place,” Danielson said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re going to get to work.”