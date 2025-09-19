‘It’s going to help college football;’ Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on removal of spring transfer portal window
The NCAA Administrative Committee announced the removal of the spring transfer portal window for Division I college football on Wednesday.
Back in September, the Football Oversight Committee voted for FBS to move to a single 10-day transfer portal window beginning on Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 11. The official dates of the new portal window will be announced in October.
When asked if roster retention will be easier without a spring transfer portal window, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson answered with an emphatic “Absolutely.”
“First off, having one transfer portal window, huge win for college football,” Danielson said on Thursday. “Period, end of story. Wherever it gets put … but just having one is a huge win for college football. Because then whenever that happens, you know who your team is.
“And for these young men, too. If they’re leaving, go. If you’re going to stay, make that decision, stay, be where your feet are, grow to be the best version of yourself. It’s going to help college football.”
Three Boise State starters entered the transfer portal during the 2025 spring window: defensive end Braxton Fely, punter James Ferguson-Reynolds and linebacker Andrew Simpson.
Fely opted to withdraw from the portal and stick with Boise State while Ferguson-Reynolds (Oregon) and Simpson (North Carolina) found new homes.
Fely leads the Broncos (1-1) with 1.5 sacks and also has eight total tackles in two games. Boise State opens Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force (1-1, 0-1).
Ferguson-Reynolds has punted just four times for 150 yards (37.5 average) for the sixth-ranked Ducks.
With 22 total tackles, Simpson is the leading tackler for Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels.
If the new 10-day portal window in early January is approved by the NCAA, all but three non-College Football Playoff bowl games will be completed when the portal opens. The CFP semifinals for the 2025-26 season will be held Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
Earlier this month, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day criticized the timing of the new proposed transfer portal window.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea at all,” Day said. “In the conversations we had with the Big Ten coaches, I think the majority of them agree. I just don’t quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they’re still getting ready to play for games. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”