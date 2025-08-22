‘This is as good of a football team as we’ve prepared for;’ South Florida head coach on Boise State
When South Florida head coach Alex Golesh began watching film of last year’s Fiesta Bowl, Boise State’s physicality jumped off the screen.
“This is as good of a football team as we’ve prepared for in terms of top to bottom experience, discipline,” Golesh said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday. South Florida hosts No. 25 Boise State at 3:30 p.m. Mountain time next Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
“It’s a physical, smashmouth style of play. I think that’s the part that we have had to, as a program, really prepare for.”
Golesh, who is entering his third season as head coach, called the 2025 Bulls “the best team we’ve had.” South Florida was picked to finish fifth in the preseason American Conference media poll.
“We’re in Year 3, we’ve got 33 seniors, we’ve got a ton of experience back,” Golesh said. “Does that equate to wins? Man, you sure hope it does.”
South Florida might have the toughest opening schedule in the country with a home game against Boise State followed by in-state road matchups with No. 15 Florida and No. 10 Miami.
“You want to go win these football games that set the tone for what the entire season will look like,” Golesh said. “And I think these early football games will set us up for success as we go.”
The Bulls are coming off consecutive 7-6 seasons under Golesh and are led on offense by one of the top players in the Group of Five: senior quarterback Byrum Brown.
Brown, who owns 12 program records, played in just five games as a junior due to injury but is fully healthy entering next week’s game. During the 2023 season, Brown and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — the Heisman Trophy winner — were the only FBS quarterbacks to compile 3,000 or more passing yards and 800 rushing yards.
“He went into spring really, really hungry, really focused,” Golesh said. “The version we have of Byrum right now — after spring, summer and fall camp — is this really, really confident, physically ready to roll Byrum Brown.
“The way he’s looked through camp is the best version of him. He’s big, strong, fast, throwing it as accurate as he’s ever been. We’re excited to see him live.”
Brown was sensational as a sophomore, completing 276 of 426 passes (65 percent) for 3,292 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 203 carries for 809 yards and 11 TDs.