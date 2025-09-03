‘We’ve got to find ways to get our playmakers the ball;’ Boise State’s Spencer Danielson on passing game struggles
While Boise State’s running game didn’t make the trip to South Florida, quarterback Maddux Madsen and the passing offense also struggled to get going on a hot, humid evening.
Madsen, the 2025 Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, completed 25 of 46 passes (54 percent) for 225 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. The junior threw multiple errant passes that were nearly picked off and missed an open Sire Gaines on a critical fourth-and-two late in the third quarter.
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson backed his quarterback during Monday’s press conference.
“Maddux is a relentless competitor,” Danielson said. “There are some football things we need to get cleaned up. With Maddux, it’s never going to be a lack of effort and mentality and want to win. There were some times … they were bringing some things and we were losing some protection early on in the game that got him out of the pocket. There were some other times in the game where he maybe left the pocket too soon and should’ve stayed in the pocket and delivered the ball because our guys were getting open.
“But the thing about Maddux, there’s no one who wants to get it fixed more than him. I’m not concerned about Maddux learning and growing from this game because he’s an elite competitor.”
The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Madsen put together a strong sophomore season with 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also ran for 221 yards and five TDs.
While Ashton Jeanty ran wild last season, Madsen spread the ball around to receivers Cam Camper, Latrell Caples and Prince Strachan and tight end Matt Lauter. Caples and Lauter are both back with the Broncos in 2025.
Caples was Boise State’s top receiver against South Florida with four catches for 58 yards. Lauter had four receptions for 35 yards.
“We’ve got to find ways to get our playmakers the ball,” Danielson said. “It’s a holistic part of it. There’s protection, there’s the throw. There’s a lot of things that go into this, and we’re looking at it as an offense to make sure we can get our playmakers the ball. And then our playmakers have to get open. There’s a lot of plays on film where our guys are absolutely locked up, there is nowhere to go with the ball.
“Our receivers have to continue to step up and (get open), we have to make sure we protect Maddux, and Maddux has to make sure he puts the ball in the right spot.”
Chris Marshall had a strong start to the game with a first-quarter touchdown but finished with just two catches for 19 yards. Marshall is a former five-star high school recruit who missed most of last season due to injury.
“Nineteen yards for Chris isn’t good enough,” Danielson said. “He did some really good stuff, but we need a lot more from him. He’s got all the talent in the world, and we’re really excited for him to have a good week so we can continue to get more from him.”