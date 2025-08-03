‘He can do a lot of things that most people can’t;’ Boise State’s Maddux Madsen on former five-star receiver
Boise State expected Chris Marshall to be a weapon at wide receiver in 2024.
Injuries and an adjustment to the Broncos’ system prevented the former five-star high school recruit from making an impact last season, but a now-healthy Marshall is finally settling in as a target for returning quarterback Maddux Madsen.
“A healthy Chris Marshall can be very, very, very dangerous,” Madsen said early on in fall camp. “You add another guy in the wide receiver room who can go and make plays at any moment. Talent-wise, he’s one of the best I’ve ever been around. He can do a lot of things that most people can’t. … He’s in the right mindset, which makes me extremely happy.”
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Marshall took a circuitous path to Boise State.
Rated the nation’s No. 24 overall prospect and No. 3 wide receiver coming out of Texas’ Fort Bend Marshall High School, Marshall signed with Texas A&M over numerous suitors.
Marshall appeared in six games as a true freshman for the Aggies before transferring to Ole Miss. He was dismissed from the team by head coach Lane Kiffin after one semester and transferred to Kilgore College for the 2023 season.
Talent was never the question for Marshall, who was rated the No. 1 junior college prospect in the country when he signed with Boise State in January 2024. Injuries limited Marshall to just three catches for 13 yards in four games last season.
“Personally, it was disappointing just not being able to be on the field,” Marshall said. “It comes with it, just going through injuries and football.”
Marshall, a fourth-year junior, said he’s tried to take on a bigger leadership role in a young and inexperienced wide receiver room.
“Taking that next step of being a leader, being more vocal on the team and doing my job, being more consistent,” Marshall said of what he’s worked on.
Marshall is on track to replace Prince Strachan as the team’s starting X receiver. Strachan transferred to USC in January.
“Chris Marshall has been phenomenal so far this fall camp,” Boise State offensive coordinator Nate Potter said. “I think we all know what he’s capable of, so it’s been exciting to see that.”
The Broncos also have to replace Z receiver Cam Camper, who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cam Bates has the inside track to start at Z receiver.
Latrell Caples will be back in the slot after catching 38 passes for 473 yards and five touchdowns last season.
“I think that room is in a great place and we’ve got a lot of different weapons, different types of weapons,” Potter said. “It’s really just continuing to improve and take advantage of these fall camp practices.”