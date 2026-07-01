How Boise State is positioned in the new Pac-12

Boise State officially joined the reborn Pac-12 on Wednesday alongside fellow Mountain West alumni Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

The new eight-team football conference also features Pac-12 holdovers Oregon State and Washington State and former Sun Belt member Texas State, which has won three consecutive bowl games.

During their 15-year run in the MWC, the Broncos captured seven titles: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2023-25. Boise State has banked 19 seasons of 10 or more wins since 1999, including a 12-2 record in 2024 that yielded the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.

As of Wednesday, the Broncos are a +154 favorite to win the Pac-12 title in 2026. San Diego State is next at +360, followed by Texas State (+550), Washington State (+750), Fresno State (+800), Utah State (+1100), Oregon State (+3000) and Colorado State (+4000).

“It’s going to come down to how hard we play and how physical we play,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the team’s outlook in April. “The three things that I’m doubling down on this year … (are) playing fast, playing hard and playing together, and the playing fast part is playing harder and more physical than every team. That is the foundation of this place and I know if we can say ‘Yes’ to those things, we’ll be hoisting the trophy in December and it’s going to say Pac-12 on it.”

The Broncos are also rated highly in ESPN’s preseason SP+ projections, which were released in March. Boise State was ranked No. 39 nationally, the highest Group of Six team in the metric.

San Diego State, which finished last season with a 9-4 overall record, is the next-highest Pac-12 team in the SP+ at No. 71. Fresno State is third at No. 78, followed by Washington State (No. 85), Texas State (No. 89), Oregon State (No. 91), Utah State (No. 97) and Colorado State (No. 99).

Boise State is returning six starters on offense, including senior quarterback Maddux Madsen and star running back Dylan Riley.

Madsen has thrown for 6,586 yards with 61 total touchdowns—50 passing, 11 rushing—and 18 interceptions during his Boise State career. Riley accumulated 1,274 yards of total offense with 12 touchdowns in 2025.

Senior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan is one of five returning starters on the Broncos’ defense.

With star players on both sides of the ball, Boise State is set up well to make the Pac-12 championship game in Year 1.

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