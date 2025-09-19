Boise State Broncos ON SI

How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Air Force: TV channel, game time, predictions

Broncos are 10.5-point road favorite 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen.
Boise State Broncos quarterback Maddux Madsen. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

Boise State will open its final season of Mountain West play on Saturday at Air Force. 

CBS Sports Network will air the matchup between the Broncos (1-1) and Falcons (1-1, 0-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Mountain time at Falcon Stadium.

Boise State, the two-time defending Mountain West champion, had a bye last week after routing Eastern Washington on Sept. 5, 51-14. 

“I’m proud of our guys and the work they put in this week,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “We just have to keep building this team every single practice, every single meeting, every single day.

“You find out a lot about your team when you play Air Force. Disciplined, they are about the team. They exude team-first in how they play, how they attack a defense, how a defense attacks an offense, special teams-wise. And that’s for years. So we’re going up against that. Obviously we’ve had two games, we’ve grown I believe, but that’s going to be put to the test.”

Air Force Falcons wide receiver Cade Harris
Aug 30, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Cade Harris (21) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Bucknell Bison at Falcon Stadium. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer. 

The Falcons are coming off a surprising 49-30 loss at Utah State. Aggies quarterback Bryson Barnes ran for three touchdowns while throwing for 287 yards and two more scores. 

“We want to take every experience and learn as much as we possibly can,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said earlier this week. “Is there maybe a little bit of … where the jug becomes tapped to a degree depending on what situations or circumstances or assignments were required? Perhaps, yet you’ve got to take advantage of that. That’s the great thing about it. Game experience is invaluable, and we’ve got to draw as much from it as we possibly can.”

Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun
Aug 30, 2025; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun looks on in the second quarter against the Bucknell Bison at Falcon Stadium. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Behind its triple-option attack, Air Force is once again one of the nation’s top rushing teams. The Falcons rank ninth in the country at 266.5 yards per game. 

Boise State is averaging 507.5 total yards per game, good for 17th in the nation. 

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. AIR FORCE

Who: Boise State opens Mountain West play at Air Force

When: 5 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 20

Where: Falcon Stadium | Colorado Springs, Colorado 

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Air Force live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS Sports Network 

Betting line: Boise State -10.5

Our prediction: Boise State 34, Air Force 27

Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

Home/Football