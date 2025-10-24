How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Nevada: TV channel, game time, predictions
The top and bottom of the Mountain West will face off on Friday at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nevada.
Boise State (5-2, 3-0) leads the MWC by half a game over San Diego State while Nevada (1-6, 0-3) is the only MWC team winless in conference play.
Friday’s 8 p.m. Mountain time matchup between the Broncos and Wolf Pack will air live on CBS Sports Network.
Nevada is coming off a competitive 24-22 road loss to New Mexico.
“You look at the New Mexico game, they do a great job of controlling the ball,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said on Wednesday. “There was a drive that they had against New Mexico where it was over eight minutes on the clock, gone. And another, one (five) minutes. They are going to hold the ball and keep our offense off the field, and it’s smart football by them. So we’ve got to be really good on every single snap we have … and be on the attack.”
Friday’s game will be the final meeting between the MWC rivals for the foreseeable future.
Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State are all leaving for the Pac-12 next summer. The Broncos do not have any non-conference games scheduled with Nevada moving forward.
Boise State and Nevada have played 46 times since 1971.
Wolf Pack head coach Jeff Choate, a former assistant at Boise State, said he hopes to see the rivalry renewed in the future.
“I think that makes a lot more sense than us going to Middle Tennessee next year or flying all the way to Pennsylvania,” Choate said. “I just think in general college football’s always been a regional sport, and I know we’ve become more national because of the way things have played out. But I think those regional rivalries still matter.”
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEVADA
Who: Boise State travels to Nevada for a Mountain West game
When: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Oct. 24
Where: Mackay Stadium | Reno, Nevada
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting line: Boise State -21.5
Our prediction: Boise State 44, Nevada 17
