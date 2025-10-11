How to watch, stream Boise State vs. New Mexico: TV channel, game time, predictions
After a long road trip to the Midwest, Boise State returns home to take on New Mexico in Mountain West play.
The Lobos (3-2, 0-1) and Broncos (3-2, 1-0) will face off at 7:45 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State has won 14 consecutive home games, including a 47-14 non-conference rout of Appalachian State late last month.
The Broncos are coming off a 28-7 road loss to Notre Dame. Boise State trailed 14-7 at the break but failed to score in the second half.
“Guys have done a good job this week,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “When you go through a hard loss and we’re watching the film a lot and you’re going through it, it’s hard, it’s disappointing that we didn’t win the game against Notre Dame. But our guys battled, and we can build on that.
“It’s a huge league game for both of us, and I’m so excited for Saturday night on The Blue.”
New Mexico opened MWC play last week with a 35-28 loss at San Jose State. The Lobos fought back in the fourth quarter to make it a game but were undone by three Jack Layne interceptions.
Under the guidance of first-year head coach Jason Eck, the Lobos were competitive in a 34-17 Week 1 loss at Michigan and routed UCLA, 35-10, in mid-September.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for New Mexico,” Danielson said. “They’ve got really good football players and I’m really, really impressed with their running backs. They’ve got a slew of them.”
The Lobos have three talented backs in Damon Bankston (43 carries, 289 yards, three touchdowns), Scottre Humphrey (53 carries, 273 yards, four touchdowns) and D.J. McKinney (45 carries, 186 yards, one touchdown).
Run-first Boise State also rotates running backs Dylan Riley (53 carries, 393 yards, five touchdowns), Sire Gaines (49 carries, 284 yards, one touchdown) and Malik Sherrod (37 carries, 204 yards, two touchdowns).
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. NEW MEXICO
Who: Boise State hosts New Mexico for a Mountain West game
When: 7:45 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 11
Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: FS1
Betting line: Boise State -16.5
Our prediction: Boise State 38, New Mexico 20
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.