How to watch, stream Boise State vs. San Diego State: TV channel, game time, predictions
First place in the Mountain West Conference will be on the line when Boise State and San Diego State meet at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.
The Broncos (6-3, 4-1) had a bye last week after suffering a surprising 30-7 home loss to Fresno State (6-3, 3-2). San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) is coming off an uncompetitive 38-6 loss at Hawaii (7-3, 3-2).
MWC co-leaders Boise State and San Diego State are just one game above five other teams in the loss column. Saturday’s winner will have the inside track to hosting the MWC championship game.
“In football, if you put all these stresses on what you want to do — these are the tackles or catches or plays — sometimes it can pull away from the team. I just want our guys focused on getting ready for an absolute fight on Saturday,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said on Thursday. “We’re playing a really good football team, undefeated at home, number one team in our conference. They earn every bit of that, so I have to get our guys ready for an absolute slugfest.”
The Aztecs are the top defensive team in the MWC, ranking fifth nationally in scoring defense (13.1 points allowed per game) and sixth in total defense (261.8 yards allowed).
Boise State will be without three key offensive players for Saturday’s game: quarterback Maddux Madsen, leading receiver Chris Marshall and left guard Jason Steele.
Redshirt sophomore Max Cutforth, a former walk-on, will make his first career start at quarterback for the Broncos.
“Obviously, we have to make sure we’re putting him in really good situations,” Danielson said of Cutforth. “But it’s also not our quarterback versus the Aztecs. It’s the Boise State Broncos versus the Aztecs.”
Inclement weather could be a factor as an atmospheric river nears Southern California. San Diego is expected to receive up to two inches of precipitation from late Friday night through Sunday morning.
The playing surface at Snapdragon Stadium is natural grass. The Broncos haven’t played on grass since a Week 1 loss at South Florida.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SAN DIEGO STATE
Who: Boise State travels to San Diego State for a critical Mountain West game
When: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 15
Where: Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
Betting line: San Diego State -1.5
Our prediction: Boise State 17, San Diego State 16
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights
