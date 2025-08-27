How to watch, stream Boise State vs. South Florida: TV channel, game time, predictions
Coming off the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State will begin the 2025 season on Thursday against South Florida.
Kickoff between the 25th-ranked Broncos and Bulls is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time at Raymond James Stadium. The game will air live on ESPN.
The Broncos finished 12-2 overall last season, captured a second straight Mountain West title and earned a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team CFP. Boise State fell to Penn State in a Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal, 31-14.
“I’ve got so much respect for that Boise State program, I’ve got so much respect for coach (Spencer) Danielson and what he’s been able to do in a season and a half,” South Florida head coach Alex Golesh said earlier this week. “You watch the culture on film. Guys that play extremely hard, guys that play extremely tough.”
The Bulls, who finished 7-6 overall last year, are led by star quarterback Byrum Brown.
During his sophomore season in 2023, Brown threw for 3,292 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while running for 809 yards and 11 scores. Brown and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — the Heisman Trophy winner — were the only FBS quarterbacks to throw for 3,000 or more yards and run for 800-plus yards.
Brown played in just five games last season due to injury but is 100 percent healthy entering Thursday’s game.
“He will be one of the best football players we see all year on either side of the ball,” Spencer Danielson said of Brown. “He’s an NFL quarterback. We will see him play on Sundays here soon, and he’s earned that.”
The Broncos will be without star running back Ashton Jeanty for the first time since the 2021 season. Jeanty, who now plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) last year and placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Running backs Sire Gaines and Malik Sherrod are both expected to receive plenty of carries on Thursday.
“There’s things you believe in as a coach. I believe in the mentality of running the football, no different than South Florida,” Danielson said. “That’s a huge mentality for us as a football program.”
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. SOUTH FLORIDA
Who: Boise State and South Florida open the 2025 college football season
When: 3:30 p.m. Mountain time | Thursday, Aug. 28
Where: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, Florida
TV channel: ESPN
Betting line: Boise State -5.5
Our prediction: Boise State 38, South Florida 34
Live updates, highlights: Follow the game on Boise State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights
