How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Utah State: TV channel, game time, predictions
It’s been an up-and-down 2025 college football season for Boise State, but the Broncos still have a clear path to the Mountain West championship game.
Boise State’s (7-4, 5-2) title game ticket could be punched on Friday with a road victory over Utah State (6-5, 4-3) coupled with a San Diego State (9-2, 6-1) win over New Mexico (8-3, 5-2).
The Aztecs and Lobos will meet at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time on Friday in Albuquerque.
Kickoff between the Broncos and Aggies is slated for 2 p.m. at Maverik Stadium. The game will air nationally on CBS.
Boise State is the two-time defending MWC champion.
Utah State is riding high after taking down Fresno State (7-4, 4-3) on the road, 28-17. The Aggies out-scored the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half to secure their first victory away from home this season.
“I’m just really excited for the direction and trajectory of the program,” first-year Utah State head coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier this week. “Having said all that, it’s a fast turnaround.”
The Aggies, who are 5-0 at Maverik Stadium this season, are led by senior quarterback Bryson Barnes.
Barnes has completed 189 of 304 passes for 2,502 yards with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 689 yards and eight more scores.
“He’s an impressive player, man,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of Barnes. “Not only just in the plays he makes, Bryson Barnes is tough. He’ll take hits, and he’s just an absolute elite competitor. I think the world of Bryson Barnes.
“He’s probably going to be the Offensive Player of the Year in our conference, and he’s absolutely deserving of that.”
Redshirt sophomore Max Cutforth is set to make his third straight start at quarterback for Boise State. Regular starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is still recovering from an unspecified lower leg injury he suffered in a loss to Fresno State earlier this month.
HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. UTAH STATE
Who: Boise State closes the regular season with a road game against Utah State
When: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Friday, Nov. 28
Where: Maverik Stadium | Logan, Utah
TV channel: CBS
Betting line: Boise State -2.5
Our prediction: Boise State 27, Utah State 26
