How to watch, stream Boise State vs. Washington in LA Bowl: TV channel, game time, predictions

Boise State’s final game as a member of the Mountain West Conference will be against a former Pac-12 power.

The Broncos (9-4) will close the 2025 college football season on Saturday with a matchup against Washington (8-4) in the LA Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain time at SoFi Stadium.

Last Friday, Boise State captured its third consecutive MWC championship with a 38-21 victory over UNLV. The Broncos are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer alongside Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Washington, a charter member of the Pac-12, joined the Big Ten in 2024. The Huskies went 6-7 in their first Big Ten season under new head coach Jedd Fisch and enter the LA Bowl with an 8-4 overall record.

“Coach Fisch has done a phenomenal job with their team, and obviously Washington has been really good for a long time,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said in the lead-up to the LA Bowl. “Coach Fisch is a phenomenal football coach in all three phases. They’re going to be ready to rock.”

The Huskies are led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr., a sophomore who has completed 231 of 330 passes (70 percent) this season for 2,850 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Williams Jr. is also a running threat with 131 carries for 595 yards and six TDs.

“They have probably one of the best offensive weapons in the country in their quarterback,” Danielson said. “He is electric. Getting him on the ground when he scrambles is a task that not many can do, and he can make every throw.”

After missing the final three games of the regular season with a lower leg injury, Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen returned to the lineup for the MWC championship game.

Madsen completed 17 of 31 passes for 289 yards with four total touchdowns — three passing, one rushing — in the victory over UNLV.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, the Huskies are favored by 9.5 points over Boise State.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. WASHINGTON

Who: Boise State and Washington will wrap up the 2025 college football season in the LA Bowl

When: 6 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Dec. 13

Where: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California

TV channel: ABC

Betting line: Washington -9.5

Our prediction: Washington 31, Boise State 23

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

