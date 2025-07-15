How to watch, stream Mountain West football media days
Boise State will participate in Mountain West football media days for the final time this week.
Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer.
Head coach Spencer Danielson, offensive tackle Kage Casey and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan will represent Boise State — the conference’s two-time defending champion — at MWC media days.
The two-day event begins at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday at Circa Las Vegas. Players will speak on Wednesday in Las Vegas with coaches appearing the following day.
The Mountain West Network will air live interviews with coaches and players from all 12 teams.
Here is Wednesday’s Mountain West Network interview schedule with players:
10 a.m. - San Diego State
10:30 a.m. - Utah State
11 a.m. - UNLV
11:30 a.m. - Hawaii
Noon - San Jose State
12:30 p.m. - Wyoming
2 p.m. - Fresno State
2:30 p.m. - New Mexico
3 p.m. - Nevada
3:30 p.m. - Air Force
4 p.m. - Boise State
4:30 p.m. - Colorado State
Here is Thursday’s Mountain West Network interview schedule with MWC head coaches:
9:30 a.m. - Air Force
10 a.m. - Boise State
10:30 a.m. - Colorado State
11 a.m. - Fresno State
11:30 a.m. - Hawaii
Noon - Nevada
1:30 p.m. - New Mexico
2 p.m. - San Diego State
2:30 p.m. - San Jose State
3 p.m. - UNLV
3:30 p.m. - Utah State
4 p.m. - Wyoming
MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez will also speak during the two-day event.
Here are the player representatives for each team at MWC football media days:
Air Force: Bruin Fleischmann, sr., tight end; Luke Freer, sr., punter
Boise State: Kage Casey, jr., offensive line; Jayden Virgin-Morgan, jr., edge rusher
Colorado State: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, jr., quarterback; Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, sr., defensive line
Fresno State: Jacob Spomer, sr., offensive line; Al’zillion Hamilton, sr., cornerback
Hawaii: Pofele Ashlock, jr., wide receiver; Jamih Otis, jr., linebacker
Nevada: Chubba Purdy, sr., quarterback; Thomas Witte, sr., defensive tackle
New Mexico: Richard Pearce, sr., offensive line; Gabe Lopez, sr., edge rusher
San Diego State: Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, sr., offensive line; Chris Johnson, sr., cornerback
San Jose State: Walker Eget, sr., quarterback; Taniela Latu, sr., linebacker
UNLV: DeAngelo Irvin Jr., jr., wide receiver; Jake Pope, jr., defensive back
Utah State: Bryson Barnes, sr., quarterback; Gabriel Iniguez Jr., sr., defensive tackle
Wyoming: John Michael Gyllenborg, sr., tight end; Jack Walsh, sr., offensive line
Boise State and UNLV have met in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos won the 2023 meeting, 44-20, at Allegiant Stadium and secured a 21-7 victory in a title game rematch last December at Albertsons Stadium.
Boise State, which left the Western Athletic Conference for the MWC in 2011, is a six-time MWC champion: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024.
The Broncos will be going a three-peat in their final MWC season.