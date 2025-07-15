Boise State Broncos ON SI

How to watch, stream Mountain West football media days

MWC media days begin Wednesday and end Thursday in Las Vegas 

Bob Lundeberg

Boise State Broncos safety Seyi Oladipo shares the Mountain West Trophy with head coach Spencer Danielson.
Boise State Broncos safety Seyi Oladipo shares the Mountain West Trophy with head coach Spencer Danielson. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Boise State will participate in Mountain West football media days for the final time this week. 

Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 next summer. 

Head coach Spencer Danielson, offensive tackle Kage Casey and edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan will represent Boise State — the conference’s two-time defending champion — at MWC media days. 

The two-day event begins at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday at Circa Las Vegas. Players will speak on Wednesday in Las Vegas with coaches appearing the following day.

The Mountain West Network will air live interviews with coaches and players from all 12 teams. 

Here is Wednesday’s Mountain West Network interview schedule with players:

10 a.m. - San Diego State 

10:30 a.m. - Utah State

11 a.m. - UNLV

11:30 a.m. - Hawaii

Noon - San Jose State

12:30 p.m. - Wyoming

2 p.m. - Fresno State

2:30 p.m. - New Mexico

3 p.m. - Nevada

3:30 p.m. - Air Force

4 p.m. - Boise State

4:30 p.m. - Colorado State

Here is Thursday’s Mountain West Network interview schedule with MWC head coaches:

9:30 a.m. - Air Force

10 a.m. - Boise State

10:30 a.m. - Colorado State

11 a.m. - Fresno State

11:30 a.m. - Hawaii

Noon - Nevada 

1:30 p.m. - New Mexico 

2 p.m. - San Diego State

2:30 p.m. - San Jose State

3 p.m. - UNLV

3:30 p.m. - Utah State 

4 p.m. - Wyoming 

MWC commissioner Gloria Nevarez will also speak during the two-day event. 

Here are the player representatives for each team at MWC football media days:

Air Force: Bruin Fleischmann, sr., tight end; Luke Freer, sr., punter

Boise State: Kage Casey, jr., offensive line; Jayden Virgin-Morgan, jr., edge rusher

Colorado State: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, jr., quarterback; Mukendi Wa-Kalonji, sr., defensive line

Fresno State: Jacob Spomer, sr., offensive line; Al’zillion Hamilton, sr., cornerback

Hawaii: Pofele Ashlock, jr., wide receiver; Jamih Otis, jr., linebacker

Nevada: Chubba Purdy, sr., quarterback; Thomas Witte, sr., defensive tackle

New Mexico: Richard Pearce, sr., offensive line; Gabe Lopez, sr., edge rusher

San Diego State: Ross Ulugalu-Maseuli, sr., offensive line; Chris Johnson, sr., cornerback

San Jose State: Walker Eget, sr., quarterback; Taniela Latu, sr., linebacker

UNLV: DeAngelo Irvin Jr., jr., wide receiver; Jake Pope, jr., defensive back

Utah State: Bryson Barnes, sr., quarterback; Gabriel Iniguez Jr., sr., defensive tackle 

Wyoming: John Michael Gyllenborg, sr., tight end; Jack Walsh, sr., offensive line

Boise State and UNLV have met in the last two MWC championship games. The Broncos won the 2023 meeting, 44-20, at Allegiant Stadium and secured a 21-7 victory in a title game rematch last December at Albertsons Stadium. 

Boise State, which left the Western Athletic Conference for the MWC in 2011, is a six-time MWC champion: 2012, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024. 

The Broncos will be going a three-peat in their final MWC season. 

