‘I just hung up, bro;’ Ashton Jeanty details NFL Draft prank call attempt
Ashton Jeanty was not immune from the prank call epidemic that swept through the 2025 NFL Draft.
On a recent appearance on the Stacking the Box podcast, Jeanty said that he was the victim of a prank call after the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the sixth overall pick in the draft.
“Some dude called me and was like ‘We just traded with the Raiders, and you’re coming to the (Dallas) Cowboys,’” Jeanty said on the podcast. But the former Boise State running back didn’t fall for the joke.
“And I just hung up, bro,” Jeanty said. “I was like, ‘Come on, bro.’”
Jeanty was one of several prospects to receive a prank call during the 2025 Draft.
As he slid to the fifth round, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was the victim of a prank call that the Sanders social media team captured on video.
One of the culprits was later revealed to be Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Jax Ulbrich uncovered Sanders’ phone number on his father’s work iPad.
The NFL fined Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 and the Falcons $250,000 for the information breach.
“My actions — my actions — of not protecting confidential data were inexcusable,” Jeff Ulbrich said. “My son’s actions were absolutely inexcusable, and for that we are both deeply sorry. The NFL has taken action and I fully respect the punishment. We take full responsibility, my son and myself, and we will not be appealing the fine in any way. Going forward I promise my son and I will work hard to demonstrate we are better than this.”
Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord and Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren were also the victims of prank calls.
The prank call was quickly brushed aside by Jeanty, who is a +230 favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in the latest odds from DraftKings. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, is second in the odds at +330.
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty led the country in carries (374), yards (2,601) and touchdowns (29) during his record-breaking junior season for Boise State. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting and led the Broncos to a 12-2 record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
