‘I will die for you;’ Ahmed Hassanein gets emotional with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell
Ahmed Hassanein got emotional during a phone call with Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell after the Lions selected the former Boise State defensive end in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
“I will die for you, coach,” Hassanein told Campbell in a video shared by Boise State football on X. “I just want you to believe in me. I just wanted you to believe in me, coach. I’ll die on that field for you. I promise I will.”
The Lions are a perfect fit for Hassanein, an aggressive 6-foot-2, 267-pound interior defender who plays with an edge.
Campbell is universally regarded as one of the most passionate and energetic coaches in the NFL.
Hassanein became a game-wrecker during his final two seasons at Boise State, recording 53 total tackles and 12.5 sacks as a junior followed by a strong senior campaign of 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. The Broncos had 55 sacks as a team last year, the most in FBS.
Hassanein, who was born in the United States but grew up in Egypt, didn’t begin playing organized football until 2019. He signed with Boise State coming out of Southern California’s Loara High School as a three-star prospect.
The Lions made history with their sixth-round (196th overall) selection of Hassanein. He is the first Egyptian to be picked in the NFL Draft.
“Incredible story,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said. “But that’s not why we acquired him. We acquired him because he plays with his hair on fire. And as — let’s call it developmental — as he is, he plays hard. … We just like the upside of him. We liked his football character, his work ethic, his passion.”
Hassanein joins a Lions defensive front that includes standout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who had 7.5 sacks in five games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.
“What do you have to do at that position? You’ve got to set edges and win rushes,” Holmes said. “And when I say win rushes, it’s not just getting a sack. You can win a rush just by harassment and power and collapsing the pocket and just sheer effort.
“(Hassanein) was so fired up on the phone to get here. Those are the types of things you want to hear.”
The Detroit Lions are coming off a 15-2 regular season and are considered a top contender to win the Super Bowl next year.
Just minutes after landing with the Lions, Hassanein proposed to his girlfriend. It was a day the former Boise State star will never forget.