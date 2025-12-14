In-game analysis and updates for Boise State vs. Washington in LA Bowl
Boise State will attempt to end the 2025 college football season on a high note with a showdown against Big Ten foe Washington in the LA Bowl.
The Broncos (9-4) captured a third consecutive Mountain West title last week while the Huskies (8-4) were idle following a loss to Oregon.
Boise State has not won a conference title and a bowl game in the same season since 2017.
In the FanDuel betting odds, Washington closed as a 9.5-point favorite in the LA Bowl.
Keep up with the LA Bowl with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.
Pregame
Attendance: It’s a sparse crowd at SoFi Stadium for this one. With the changing landscape of college football, I can understand why the LA Bowl is folding after this year’s edition.
Heisman ceremony: While we wait for the LA Bowl to kick off, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is giving his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.
Distracted Huskies?: I’ll be curious to see how locked in Washington is tonight as head coach Jedd Fisch is rumored to be a candidate for the opening at Michigan. Fisch downplayed the rumors during Friday’s press conference, but his history of jumping from job to job suggests otherwise.
OL concerns: Boise State will be without starting left tackle Kage Casey, who opted out of the LA Bowl to focus on preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.
