In-game analysis and updates for Boise State vs. Washington in LA Bowl

Boise State will attempt to end the 2025 college football season on a high note with a showdown against Big Ten foe Washington in the LA Bowl.

The Broncos (9-4) captured a third consecutive Mountain West title last week while the Huskies (8-4) were idle following a loss to Oregon.

Boise State has not won a conference title and a bowl game in the same season since 2017.

In the FanDuel betting odds, Washington closed as a 9.5-point favorite in the LA Bowl.

Keep up with the LA Bowl with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

(Refresh for the latest updates)

Pregame

Welcome to Bowl Season!

Gronk is kicking it off at the Bucked Up LA Bowl at Sofi Stadium.

Washington will be kicking off to Boise State to get it started. pic.twitter.com/P132THzaDf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 14, 2025

Boise State takes the field here at SoFi. About ready to go in the LA Bowl: pic.twitter.com/TfKSwQZkHS — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) December 14, 2025

Attendance: It’s a sparse crowd at SoFi Stadium for this one. With the changing landscape of college football, I can understand why the LA Bowl is folding after this year’s edition.

Heisman ceremony: While we wait for the LA Bowl to kick off, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is giving his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.

Distracted Huskies?: I’ll be curious to see how locked in Washington is tonight as head coach Jedd Fisch is rumored to be a candidate for the opening at Michigan. Fisch downplayed the rumors during Friday’s press conference, but his history of jumping from job to job suggests otherwise.

OL concerns: Boise State will be without starting left tackle Kage Casey, who opted out of the LA Bowl to focus on preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft.

At 8ET on @ESPNRadio it's the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk, and it features Mountain West champion Boise State taking on Washington. Join me, @MaxBrowne4 and @DuranSports for the game on radio and the ESPN app. pic.twitter.com/yyuO7PXV54 — Mike Couzens (@MikeCouzens) December 14, 2025

○ Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

○ If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.